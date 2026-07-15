Happily, we have returned from Switzerland, visiting all my wife’s family and relatives, where I was able to go off-the-grid and recharge my batteries, and where we could rest at her brother’s farm and listen to the swallows talk with the sparrows, and watch the wind make waves across the corn field as each leaf passes the breeze onto the next leaf, and lazily count the airplanes as they fly across the blue cloudless sky overhead. And where we could relax at our brother-in-law’s hillside chalet and gaze at the panorama of terraced vineyards in the valley far below - a place that he likes to call his ‘little piece of paradise’.

And my feathered friend chirped that we’re all looking for our tiny piece of paradise.

And it reminded me of a poem by Robert Browning - a poet that I’m not particularly fond of - but, as I was taught, if a poet succeeds in writing one good line of poetry, then that poet should be remembered for that one good line. And so it is for me with Browning, and this short verse from his ‘Pippa Passes’:

The year's at the spring,

And day's at the morn;

Morning's at seven;

The hill-side's dew-pearl'd;

The lark's on the wing;

The snail's on the thorn;

God's in His heaven,

All's right with the world!

Ah, I thought, everything has it’s time and place and so ‘all’s right with the world’!

And my feathered friend chirped, all’s right with the world??? what!!!

And then I had to agree, that with all the wars and killings, and famine and starvation, and sickness and suffering, that it’s not alright with the world, today.

In a worriless and blissful world, we sometimes act like a quixotic or bohemian type of person that’s oblivious to others around us, as if our life could be like this forever - but without ever challenging our fate. That doesn’t really sound like we’re happy.

But on the other hand, in a worrying and stressful world, we sometimes act so stern and dutiful, simply following what we were taught without questioning right or wrong - but again, without ever challenging our fate, and without really being happy. Maybe we don’t have to choose between these two ways, but somehow chose neither. Or perhaps chose both? - as in my own little poem:

Once someone said to live our life

as if we lived forever,

And someone said to live prepared

as we might die whenever.

We mortals claim that we could do

but one, while not the other,

Yet wonder if some happy soul

may live both lives together!

And so I thought about that first Browning poem again, and perhaps it’s not that everything has a time and place, but that everything has a purpose that makes the world all right. [to paraphrase the good book - to everything, there is a reason, and a time and place for every purpose under heaven.]

So perhaps, if we find our purpose in life, then while we face life’s trials and tribulations, we can still live as if we could live forever, and in that way, each of us happy souls can find our own little piece of paradise.

As Dr. Franklin once said “all among us may be happy who have happy dispositions, such as being necessary to happiness, even in paradise”.

Have fun, happily.