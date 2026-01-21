I read a story about Greenland – ‘Greenland dispute stems from colonial era legacy’, and for those who read my earlier Blip Report on Greenland, it seems that the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov and I see the problem in the same way, when Mr. Lavrov said:

“When it comes to Greenland, this is part of the problem linked to the legacy of the colonial era… Basically, Greenland isn’t really a native part of Denmark.”

So, it seems that under the current rules-based colonial Order, Greenlanders have no say in their own future, as President Trump and the King of Denmark try to work out a purchase price for the Danish colony. However, it would seem that another way to resolve this colonial-era problem would be for Greenland, as a semi-autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, to simply declare its independence!!! Then Greenlanders would at least have a say in self-determining their future.

And my feathered friend chirped, maybe that’s what Canada should do too.

Hmmm… I suppose that under the same rules-based colonial logic, President Trump and the King of Britain will try to work out a purchase price for the British colony of Canada to become the 51st state of the USA. But instead, it would seem that another way for Canada, as a semi-autonomous part of the Kingdom of Britain, to have a say in self-determining its own future, would be for Canada to simply declare its independence from the British Empire!!!

And my feathered friend chirped, or perhaps, we prefer President Trump’s bull-in-a-china-shop approach to end this Colonial Order!!!

Then I was looking over the substack of Godfree Roberts - ‘Here Comes China’ and I saw a couple of very interesting stories about China.

First, I read this story about gold mining in China - “At US$1,455 per ounce, China’s e-waste gold recovery is world’s most efficient”, that China has developed the technology to remove the gold from all of their discarded electronics!!!

“This is the most cost-efficient method reported to date and makes e-waste gold recycling an incredibly lucrative business.”

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps one person’s garbage is another person’s goldmine.

Hmmm… or perhaps, what one person thinks is a problem, another person thinks is an opportunity.

And then I read this story about ancient technology in China – “Ti Hua Ji: World’s earliest computer is a silk loom built in China 2000 years ago”, that in 2012, while digging for a subway, they found a royal tomb, with 4 well-preserved looms, and then they reconstructed the loom to see how it worked.

The accidental discovery of the loom in a tomb during excavation for a Metro Line. Image credit: CGTN

“Ti hua ji is a sophisticated machine to weave silk into fixed patterns. Built in 150 BC, the machine long preceded the looms of the West and helped artisans create different patterns through mechanisation over two millennia ago… The machine used 10,470 longitudinal warp threads and could be controlled by 86 programmable patches. Once programmed, the machine could operate up to 100 devices simultaneously with perfect precision.”

And my feathered friend chirped, if China could do this 2000 years ago!!! then what can it do now???

So then I read this story about modern technology in China - “Hyperloop shock: China’s maglev hits 435 mph in 2 seconds, sets world record”, that researchers were able to accelerate a maglev train from 0 to 435 mph in 2 seconds. In TWO FLIPPIN SECONDS?!?!?!

“Officials [at the National University of Defence Technology] say the same core technology could eventually support space launch systems and vacuum tube transport concepts.”

So, my own personal hypothesis, is that every scientific breakthrough in China has two purposes. One is for practical uses in the economy, but the other use is for their future space programs. Now, one can imagine using this technology for spaceship launches that are not necessarily on planet earth.

Hmmm… I guess Canada needs to decide where its best future opportunities lie - remaining a British colony? or working with the Americans, and the Russians, and the Chinese?

Have fun. Opportunistically.