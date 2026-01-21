On the Trail of the Treasonous

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
8h

Interesting angle framing both Greenland and Canada through the colonial lens. The Lavrov quote about Greenland not being a "native part of Denmark" is sharp. What gets me is how colonial logic still operates under different branding today. That maglev acceleration is wild though, going 0 to 435 mph in two seconds. Makes you think about the infrastructure gap between developping different systems.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerald Therrien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture