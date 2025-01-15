I’ve been reading a lot of stories about how some Canadian politicians are trying to somehow defend Canada from President Trump’s recent remarks. And even a former-governor of Canada said that he loves Canada and it’s the best country because of things like our health care system. However, a recent report that compares 10 countries as to which has the best health care system, found Canada placed ninth!!! that’s ninth out of ten.

Hmmm … perhaps, he actually meant to say that he loves Canada because it isn’t the worst!!!

And my feathered friend chirped that’s like saying that Canada is NOT the worst of all possible countries.

Well … I guess it’s like he’s actually trying to defend Canada’s mediocrity.

And my feathered friend chirped that perhaps he’s a follower of that Greek philosopher - Mediocrates.

Then I heard a story that the governor of California and the mayor of Los Angeles walked into a bar, and the governor says ‘I think we’re going to have to change the name of Los Angeles’, and the mayor asks ‘why?’, and the governor says that with all the fires burning there, it’s actually looking more like Hell!

And then I heard a story that Trump and Putin walked into a bar, and after a couple of drinks, Trump says ‘OK, you can keep Crimea and Donbas’, and Putin says ‘OK but Ukraine stays out of NATO’. And then Trump says “OK. But then we get to keep Canada and Greenland.’ And Putin says ‘OK. But Canada and Greenland stay out of NATO too’. And Trump says ‘OK. It’s a deal’.

Have fun.