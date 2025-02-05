Yesterday was the first day of Li Chun - the Beginning of Spring, so I watched a video about Lichun - about how China invented her solar calendar, and about Shiqian, in Guizhou province and how the ‘Spring Announcer’ (even today) goes from house to house to tell everyone that it’s the arrival of spring and time to begin spring ploughing.

Li Chun is the first solar term in the ancient Chinese solar astronomical calendar, and sometimes it is before New Year and some times it is after New Year. Sometimes New Year is referred to, as the Lunar New Year, because traditionally in China, New Year is the day of the second new moon after the winter solstice, and so New Year’s day changes each year (but it repeats itself in a nineteen year cycle).

And then I read a story about New Year - ‘There is a big argument abroad! Is it Lunar or Chinese New Year?’, and it tells about the history of New Year in China and how it spread to other countries in East Asia, and that there are cultural difference among these countries that don’t want to call it ‘Chinese’ New Year, and so they prefer to call it Lunar New Year, instead.

But at least these countries celebrate New Year based on the lunar-solar calendar, while we people living under the North Atlantean Treaty, celebrate New Year on January 1st - according to the Julian Calendar, as it was ordered by an edict of Julius Caesar, who had been appointed Dictator in Rome. Perhaps, we should switch, eh?

And then I read a fascinating story about Feng Ru - ‘Why did China lag behind by 30 years even though it invented airplanes in 1909?’, that in 1909, six years after the Wright brothers’ first flight, a Chinese-American, Feng Ru, designed, built and flew the first powered airplane on the west coast of the United States - on September 22nd 1909, just outside of Oakland, California!!!

And then I read another story about Feng Ru - ‘PILOTS, PLANES AND PIONEERS – Feng Ru’, that Feng Ru was invited by Sun Yat-sen to return to China to assist in the revolution!!!

“His success caught the attention of the Chinese revolutionary Sun Yixian (known as Sun Yat-sen in the west), who asked him to bring his airplanes to China to aid in the rebellion against the Manchu Qing monarchy. Feng returned to Hong Kong, China on March 21, 1911 and was given the rank of Captain in Sun's army. Although little is known about his role in the war, it is more than likely that he was the first aviator ever to fly a military mission. After the revolution succeeded in late 1911, Sun Yixian made him head of the newborn Chinese air force. Feng built another aircraft – the first to be manufactured in China – but died during a demonstration flight on August 26, 1912. Sun commanded that he be buried in a shrine with soldiers who served in the revolution and that the words ‘Pioneer of Chinese Aviation’ be inscribed on his tomb.”

A replica of Feng's 1912 aircraft, the first built in China, in the China Aviation Museum in Xiaotangshan, China, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Beijing.

And perhaps Dr. Sun was showing us, that while we should respect the useful inventions of our past, we should also recognize useful inventions for our future.

Have fun. Usefully.