I read a story about an exhibit on ancient Egypt that was shown at the Shanghai Museum in China - ‘Shanghai Museum launches 168-hour sleepless night’, that the exhibit was so popular, that the museum stayed open 24/7 for the last week of the exhibition so that as many people as possible would be able to see it.

Chu Xiaobo, curator of the Shanghai Museum, described the exhibition as an important cultural exchange program between China and Egypt, praising it as one of the world's most remarkable ‘super exhibitions’ in recent years.

So then I read a story about an Egyptian’s view of this exhibition - “Egyptian scholar Amu: As an Egyptian, what do I think of ‘Western pseudo-history theory’?, that not only comments on the exhibit’s impact on today’s Chinese viewer, but also Egypt’s past’s impact on ancient China. And he talks about the archeological findings at Sanxingdui, from the ancient Shu kingdom, perhaps 3000 or 4000 years ago:

For example, I've been to Sanxingdui. Chinese people have long questioned who the Sanxingdui people are, where they came from, and whether the Sanxingdui culture originated from the Central Plains. I've heard many different interpretations from Chinese scholars, but I've noticed that most Chinese scholars interpret Sanxingdui from a Chinese perspective. Later, I visited the Sanxingdui site myself and saw the unearthed artifacts. I discovered many similarities with ancient Egypt and the ancient Mesopotamian civilization. Looking at a map, it becomes clear: the ancient Egyptians emerged from Central Africa, followed the Nile River to Egypt, and some continued eastward to the Mesopotamian plains in present-day Iraq. As we all know, this region historically hosted the Sumerian, Babylonian, and Assyrian civilizations. Further east, we reached present-day Iran and the ancient Persian civilization. Further east, we reached South Asia and India, and further east, we'll connect to Sanxingdui. Therefore, my personal view is that Sanxingdui is a product of the absorption of various different civilizations, with shadows of various civilizations such as the ancient Mesopotamian region, ancient Persia, and ancient Egypt. If we can find common ground here, people will also be able to connect with each other.

And my feathered friend chirped, it’s kinda like the cross-pollination of cultures.

And so then I watched a video about pollination and honey bees - ‘Why Bees Are Dying In US But Thriving In China’, that while bee colonies in North America seem to be dying at a rapid rate, the bees in China are not!!! And the question was asked - is it because the US bee hives are run by industrial farms, while China’s bee hives are run by family farms? Hmmmm? If that is so, then it would seem that tariffs against China’s honey would only benefit the food cartels, unless these tariffs were accompanied by efforts to protect America’s family farms and their family honey businesses.

And my feathered friend chirped, that perhaps we need to make the United States and China come closer, for the sake of the bees.

And then I watched another video, that was about about Chu Shu, the End of Heat - the 14th term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, and about Dominic taking us to the town of Dali on lake Erhai in Yunnan province, and about the Bai people growing and harvesting indigo plants to make the blue colored dye, and about the art of tie-dyeing - making tie-dye paste and tie-dye patterns, and about how different plants can make different colors - making different colors at different seasons, and that Ancient China knew more than 30,000 plants that could be used for dyeing.

And I thought that’s a lot of different plants, to make a lot of different colors, for a lot of different people!

And my feathered friend chirped, and you need a lot of different bees to pollinate a lot of different plants, too.

Have fun, and Happy Chu Shu.