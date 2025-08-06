I read a story by Alex Krainer about China and the European Union - ‘EUretard ship of fools is sinking the EU’ that is about talks held between China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, and the European Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, where Kallas was trying to tell Wang that China wasn’t allowed to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. And according to the South China Morning Post:

“Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the European Union’s top diplomat on Wednesday that Beijing did not want to see a Russian loss in Ukraine because it feared the United States would then shift its whole focus to Beijing... Wang is said to have rejected the accusation that China was materially supporting Russia’s war effort, financially or militarily, insisting that if it was doing so, the conflict would have ended long ago.”

So, it seems that the North Atlanteans think that they must defeat Russia first, before they can then launch their long-anticipated war against China. But Wang is telling Kallas that China knows that is their plan!!! And then Wang tells her that if China was helping Russia, then it would have ended very quickly - and on Russia’s terms!!! And Mr. Krainer says that:

Allegedly, the members of China’s delegation at that meeting said they had never seen Wang Yi as angry as he was then.

Hopefully Europe will learn something from Wang’s history lesson.

Then I read a story about Canada and China - ‘The auto industry faces threats from the United States, and Canada should seek cooperation with China and remove tariffs on electric vehicles’ that it seems that, after last week when the premiers of Canada UNANIMOUSLY agreed that Canada should improve its relations with China, now a professor at McMaster University has said that:

“We must realize that Canada must either deal with the recession in an orderly manner or embrace new players," said Greig Mordue. He believes that this key new player is China, and Canada should cancel the more than 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles and encourage Chinese companies to build factories in Canada because this will create new jobs.

And my feathered friend chirped where is that breeze of sanity coming from?

I’m not sure, but when the first Canadian-made, Chinese-designed electric cars are finally made here, I’m going to be the first in line to buy a very inexpensive BYD Seagull, and maybe I’ll drive it down to Washington DC to show it off!

And then I read a story about Thailand and Cambodia - ‘The truth behind the Thai-Cambodian dispute: casinos, online fraud and the shady industry’, that says that one of the big problems between these two countries is the casinos!!!

Casinos are one of Cambodia 's important industries, far exceeding the scale of Macau. The number of legal casinos alone exceeds 150.

150 [!!!] Cambodian casinos is even more than the 92 casinos in Canada, and Cambodia is only half the population as Canada! And I was wondering, if the way that the Canadian casinos are used to launder money from the drug trade and fentanyl labs and massive drug exports to the United States (that President Trump is correctly complaining about) perhaps the same organized crime networks are involved with the Cambodian casinos?

But now, it seems that the former Prime Minister in Thailand had wanted to make casinos legal in Thailand to compete with the shady money going to Cambodia. I’m not sure, but knowing the problems it causes Canada, all these casinos along the Thai-Cambodia border can’t be a good thing. And then I was wondering if all of this goes back to when the North Atlanteans set up the Golden Triangle drug growing in that area, along with Chiang Kai-show-me-the-Check.

And then I remembered that tomorrow is the first day of Li Qiu (the Beginning of Autumn) the 13th term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, so I watched a video about Li Qiu, and Dominic takes us to Ningjin county in Shandong province, and the thousand year old sport of cricket fighting - hunting and catching crickets, selling and trading them at the cricket market, training a fighting cricket for the cricket fighting competition to be crowned the cricket king.

And my feathered friend chirped that maybe Thailand and Cambodia could compete against each other in cricket fighting, instead of fighting over that casino money.

Have fun and Happy Li Qiu.