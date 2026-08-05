[The following is excerpted from my Rising Tide Foundation presentation ‘Mending Wall - Robert Frost and the Good Neighbor Poetry’, that I think is still relevant to today’s problems:

“…With the Good Neighbor policy of President Franklin Roosevelt, the United States returned once again to that principle of neutrality and non-interference in the internal affairs of another country.

Let’s read an excerpt from FRD’s March 1933 Inaugural Address:

“In the field of world policy, I would dedicate this nation to the policy of the good neighbor – the neighbor who resolutely respects himself and, because he does so, respects the rights of others – the neighbor who respects his obligations and respects the sanctity of his agreements in and with a world of neighbors.”

This was a policy that FDR wanted to use as the basis for the United Nations and as the basis for a New Deal for the rest of the world. But FDR’s non-colonial policy was reversed in 1999, when the United States adopted the Blair Doctrine, and returned to an expanded version of the Teddy Roosevelt Corollary, that is called the Responsibility to Protect, the R2P corollary – that provides an excuse for that re-formed Anglo-American alliance of Teddy Roosevelt, to militarily intervene in the internal affairs of another country, anywhere in the world!

Let’s now read an excerpt from the Riyadh agreement between the GCC and the People’s Republic of China:

[Note: this agreement was in December 2022]

(in this article #10, it was specifically about Iran, which is very important, but it could apply to any country)

“10. The two sides stressed the need for relations between the GCC states and Iran to be based on following the principle of good neighbourliness and non-interference in internal affairs, respect for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and resolving disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, and not resorting to the use of force or threatening to use it, and maintaining regional and international security and stability.”

In contrast to that R2P corollary, we see today an emerging multi-polar world of a new good neighbor movement. President Xi recently travelled to Saudi Arabia and as a result of his meetings with the Gulf Cooperation Council, the People’s Republic of China and all of the Persian Gulf monarchies agreed on how they will mend their walls, or actually on how they will build bridges with other countries. And it’s based on the idea of being good neighbors. Now, where did that come from, I wonder. Maybe the elves put it in there. I don’t know but it is a sign of something.

How could anyone find any fault with anything in that statement. If this is what China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the new silk road, is based upon, why wouldn’t any government in the world want to join and want to welcome it, if it’s all about mending walls and being good neighbors!

So, imagine for a minute, that President Xi of China comes to Washington D.C. and he knocks on the front door of the White House but no one answers (the porch lights are on but no one’s home, you know what I mean). And so President Xi leaves a note in the mailbox. Eventually someone finds it and they wonder ‘hey, who put this note in here, hmmm, maybe the elves did’. Anyway, they give it to the President and the President reads the note, and the note says ‘Good morning neighbor! I saw that there’s some holes in that wall in our neighborhood, and I think we should mend it.’ And with the note is a copy of this good neighbor policy.

It would be so easy for the President of the United States to simply say ‘well now, I think I’ve seen this before, this looks like that policy of President Franklin Roosevelt, his Good Neighbor Policy! Ok, let’s be good neighbors, and let’s mend our wall.’ So the question is, are we building walls, like this stupid Green New Wall, simply to stop the New Silk Road, or are we going to use the New Silk Road as something for mending walls?

How does a poem that started out talking about mending a wall, end up getting us to talk about the new silk road and the good neighbor policy? Maybe this is only some poem about some wall, and I just spun this whole tale from my imagination. But maybe this poem made you spin a whole different tale in your imagination. And maybe there’s countless tales that are yet to be spun in other imaginations about this poem, Mending Wall.

I think that’s what Robert Frost was trying to do, to open the door to our imagination just a little bit wider, and to get us to see something in ourselves, that something in our creativity, that something that yearns for the truth. Because that something is how we solve problems, and that something is how we become good neighbors.

And maybe with the help of some elves, we might also become good hunters, but not like those rabbit hunters – but like hunters for the truth, and we can learn how to get past our walls so that we can follow after the truth, and also like hunters looking for a sign – a sign that something there is that doesn’t love a wall.”

The Hunter

No garden path, Time leads us down

past storied cliffs and quarried stairs,

with drips like tears from weathered streams

and gusts like sighs from wind-swept lairs.

Then turning o’er some lifeless rock

and sifting through those silting loams,

I spied, by chance or fate, a gem –

a book of Robert Frost’s poems!

[a poem for those who also love to rummage around in used-book stores]

And then, if we look at how President Kennedy sent the poet, Robert Frost, to meet with Khrushchev during the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can see the problem that President Trump currently has - he’s missing a ‘good-neighbor poet’ among his trusted advisors.

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps they should make up a new cabinet post - the ‘Secretary of Good-Neighborliness’!!!

Have fun, good-neighborly.