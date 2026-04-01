I read a sad story about the war against Iran - ‘More than 130 historical and cultural sites in Iran were attacked; China expresses deep regret’, that China is asking the United States and Israel to stop the war and to stop the attacks on historical sites and monuments in Iran, because:

“world cultural heritage is a precious asset of all humankind!”

And I wondered if attacking Iran’s cultural sites is being done for any economic benefits or is it done to try to weaken Iran’s ‘cultural confidence’.

And I read another sad story about the Israeli invasion of Gaza - ‘Gaza’s cultural sites have been decimated. UNESCO’s muted response sets a dangerous precedent’, that is worried that this attack on cultural sites is setting a precedent:

“If the large-scale destruction of heritage occurs in full view of the world, with no repercussions, future belligerents may believe the costs of heritage crimes will be tolerated.”

And then I read a transcript of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Jiang Xueqin, a former Canadian who is now a high school teacher at a private school in China - ‘Tucker Carlson in conversation with Jiang Xueqin | The ultimate question behind the Iran war: Who is hollowing out Western civilization?’, where Jiang talks about the effects of this Iran war upon China:

“So the question is no longer ‘who will be affected’, because everyone will be affected; the question is who is most resilient, most willing to innovate, and most adaptable to this new reality. We are not discussing short-term war situations, but rather changes to the long-term structure of the global economy. On the contrary, I believe that China will be one of the least resilient and least adaptable countries to this reality in the long run. This is because China’s wealth accumulation over the past three or four decades has largely relied on the globalization model: importing cheap energy and exporting manufactured goods. China’s current entire economic structure is built on this model.”

And my feathered friend chirped, which planet is Jiang talking about?

Because if we do look at the last three or four decades, China has been the MOST resilient and MOST adaptable countries!!! And China is best situated to handle any coming energy crisis, because China’s investment in renewable energy and nuclear energy (and fusion energy) was not done to replace fossil fuels (like we did here in the western countries) but was done to supplement fossil fuels. The real problem with fossil fuels is not about having access to them, but in having the capacity to refine them - which China also invested in.

But then Jiang also says something that I thought was very interesting:

“This war will accelerate three major trends. All countries will be forced to adapt to a new reality: energy is no longer cheap, nor is it readily available. The first major trend is ‘deindustrialization’. Too many people live in cities now, and this model works because you can import cheap energy and cheap food. But once those two things are gone, you need more people to return to the land to farm and produce food. Therefore, countries will have to deindustrialize and reduce their dependence on energy. This will happen very quickly.”

And my feathered friend chirped, wasn’t that what the green agenda was supposed to be about?

Hmmm… for years we were bombarded by the neo-libs with the narrative that we had to use less energy, and had to ‘deindustrialize’ (de-growth) to go back to feudalism. But when all that was rejected, I guess the narrative has switched horses, to the neo-cons (or, neo-Dons) to use an energy war to militarily force us to do that same thing - ‘deindustrialize’.

Hmmm… while I think that Jiang doesn’t know how China thinks, he does seem to know how the North Atlanteans think.

And I remembered how our friend, Lyndon LaRouche told us how to think - that the real measure of a society and its economy is measured by its ‘relative potential population density’; that it’s not about money or about profits, but it’s about how a culture successfully reproduces itself - and its capacity to support more people.

So, will this war against Iran, enable us to increase our potential for a growing population, or will it decrease our potential for a growing population?

And this idea of how a society reproduces itself, reminded me of something I learned from Geoffrey Chaucer, about ‘the first mover’:

And therefore, of his wise providence,

He has so well proclaimed his intent,

That species of things and their progression

Shall only endure by succession…

- that his follower, Christopher Marlowe, also learned:

From fairest creatures we desire increase,

That thereby beauty’s rose might never die,

But as the riper should by time decease,

His tender heir might bear his memory…

- to increase the potential of our culture to succeed, so that our tender heirs might bear a better memory.

Have fun, succeedingly.