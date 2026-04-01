On the Trail of the Treasonous

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Magdalena Therrien's avatar
Magdalena Therrien
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Lovely! I like how you tie poetry into your narrative!

I wonder how Tucker Carlson became acquainted with this Chinese teacher?

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