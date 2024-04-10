I read a very interesting and exciting story by Matt Ehret – ‘The Occult Nikola Tesla’, and in Part One of this twelve part series, ‘Newton, Rosicrucianism and the Imperial Control of Science’, Matt begins to expose the myth of Tesla and his occultist and eugenicist connections that go back to the Invisible College and the Royal Society.

Spoiler alert: I like in part 2, where the US government demolished Tesla’s radio tower:

“By July 1917, the Navy, under the leadership of Franklin Roosevelt had enough, and ordered the demolition of Wardenclyffe tower due to the naval intelligence reports that ‘German spies were using the big wireless tower’ to communicate with German intelligence.”

and that all this occultism was used as part of military intelligence.

And then I read another interesting story - ‘Is the possibility of a World War real?’, that goes back to the October 5th 1986 story in the Sunday Times about Mordechai Vanunu and his exposure of the Israeli nuclear weapons program, and his abduction and imprisonment for telling this story.

One thought-provoking comment about the ‘possible’ Israeli use of blackmail, is that:

“It is very likely that this is the reason why Washington continues to arm Israel, even though it is calling for an immediate ceasefire: if the United States no longer supplies Tel Aviv with weapons to massacre the Gazans, the latter could use nuclear weapons against all the peoples of the region, including the Israelis.”

Another interesting report about Ukraine’s obsession with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is that:

“According to Argentina’s Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who spoke three months later on May 25 [2022] at the Davos Forum, Ukraine had secretly stored 30 tons of plutonium and 40 tons of uranium at Zaporijjia. At market prices, this stockpile was worth at least $150 billion.”

And that, if Ukraine still had possession of this plutonium, then it would also have had a ‘possible’ blackmail option, that:

“… they would have demanded more and more weapons and, if refused, threatened to use them, i.e. to launch Armageddon.”

I guess that when talking about occultists and nuclear blackmailers, one shouldn’t underestimate the fact that these people may be insane.

Have fun. sanely.