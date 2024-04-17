A little birdie asked me, what I thought about these scare stories of ‘bird’ flu?

Now, some of you may remember the Blip Report for Thursday, March 23rd 2023 over a year ago, when I read a story about the use of the ‘feather-bomb’ - using birds to try to spread disease during the Korean War, that was run out of Fort Detrick [or Fort Disease-trick, as some call it]. So, I’m a bit suspicious of all this bird flu talk.

And so first, I read a story - ‘Bird Flu: Real Threat or Profit-motivated Fearmongering?’, that reports that the person in Texas who was tested for having bird flu, only suffered a mild case of pink eye. And…

“that’s important to emphasize because it’s not in the lungs,” Dr. Celine Gounder said. “It’s not pneumonia, which would make it easier to transmit from person to person.”

and the person who was infected with this bird flu acquired it from contact with infected cows. And…

“the infected cattle were described as ‘lethargic’, eating less and producing less milk, but not dying.”

and it quoted Dr. Harvey Risch, that:

“They’ve already started fearmongering over this when in fact, this is an illness that doesn’t spread from person to person. It ‘might’ mutate … the ‘might, might, might’ is the fear word. And that what’s been promulgated out there in order to control the population — you control them with fear. And the media goes along with this.”

But another problem with our government authorities is that their solution is ‘to cull the herd’ - something that the occultists and eugenicists want to do to us, humans!

And Joel Salatin, owner of Polyface Farm, said that:

“Few of the birds that are killed are in pain or even symptomatically ill. But if even 1 in 1 million tests positive, the government brings full law enforcement force to the farm to guarantee all live birds die. Quickly.”

All the birdies were chirping mad about that. But then I read a story about how the cows may have acquired the bird flu - ‘Ground-up chicken waste fed to cattle may be behind bird flu outbreak in US cows’, that says that:

“Experts fear that H5N1, which was only first detected in cows a few weeks ago, may have been transmitted through a type of cattle feed called ‘poultry litter’ – a mix of poultry excreta, spilled feed, feathers, and other waste scraped from the floors of industrial chicken and turkey production plants [yikes!!!] … ‘Poultry litter’ is not only cheaper than other food sources like soy and grains, but is also more calorie-dense, meaning farmers can bulk up their herds much more quickly.”

But apparently, since BSE (mad cow disease), farmers in Europe aren’t allowed to feed this ‘poultry litter’ to their cows. Ya think???

Perhaps a little common sense should be blown through these ‘bird’ flu scare stories.

Have fun. sensibly.