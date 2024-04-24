I read a story about the students at the universities in the United States - ‘Hundreds of faculty and staff at Columbia University have gone on strike. Harvard, Yale and others have expressed support’, that shows how students are (thankfully) again the leaders in the protests against the North Atlantean’s perpetual wars. And thankfully, the Chinese press is, at least, reporting on it.

Then I read a very disturbing story about Haitians in the United States - ‘Unconscionable: US sends dozens to Haiti on deportation flight’, that perhaps as many as 50 to 74 Haitians were being deported and flown from Louisiana to Haiti.

And a little birdie asked me, if the United States is letting millions of undocumented or illegal allies into the country, why are the Haitians being singled out for deportation out of the country?

And I could only think back to what happened during the administration of President John Adams, when the United States was allied with General Toussaint and the freed slaves who were fighting for Haiti’s independence from France and Britain, and when Haiti was thankful for American aid and support.

But, then I thought about what happened during the following administration of President Thomas Jefferson, when the United States did not support General Toussaint, but feared that liberated slaves, coming to the United States from Haiti, ‘had been infected with the malady of insurrection’ and that they would somehow mingle with Virginia’s slaves and pass on word about the revolution and freedom taking place in Haiti. In fact, after the slave rebellions in Virginia in 1801, President Jefferson proposed the use of Haiti as a dumping ground for Virginia’s (slave) conspirators or criminals.

Perhaps, the North Atlanteans are trying to use New Orleans again - to sell the Haitians ‘down the river’.

And then I read a very curious story about the Israeli bombing of the Iranian embassy in Syria that also damaged the Canadian embassy !!! – ‘Ottawa fails to condemn Israeli damage to Canadian embassy’, that next to the Iranian embassy is the Canadian embassy (although it has been closed since 2012), but that nonetheless, some windows there were damaged by the Israeli strike.

A little birdie asked me if Canada is busy looking for some old drone that it might have in one of its depleted military warehouses – to dust off and send over to Israel to warn them that their actions are unacceptable. And I thought that perhaps we might be thinking of maybe having a commission or hearing or something to investigate this possible violation of Canadian sovereignty, (even though we might be called anti-bababa, if we do).

But then my feathered friend chirped that maybe we should just send a thank-you card to Iran, and leave it at that.

Have fun. thankfully.