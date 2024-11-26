I read a story about the election in Romania - ‘Another Nationalist Upset: Right-Wing NATO Critic Wins First Round Of Romanian Election’, and about Calin Georgescu, the leading vote-getter after the first round, that I found interesting:

“Georgescu pledged to restore Romanian sovereignty and put an end to what he characterizes as subservience to NATO and the EU.”

But the thing that really is interesting is that:

“he didn't run as a member of any political party, and used social media platform TikTok as the principal mechanism of his campaign.”

Now … if his campaign was run on TikTok, I assume that most of his votes were from young people, who use social media for the way that they get their news, instead of the majority of us old baby-boomers, who still get our news from having our eyeballs glued to the idiot box [the tv set].

And I read a story about this same phenomenon - ‘Young Americans Are Turning Off The TV’, that says that:

“Americans, aged 65 and above, watch roughly 10 times as much traditional TV as young adults do”

With the eastern (neo)liberal establishment having a very, very large control over the ‘traditional TV’, [whatever ‘traditional TV’ means] I can see why more and more people are seeking ‘non-traditional TV’ [whatever that means] to get their news. And perhaps that’s why this same establishment seems to be so intent on banning TikTok and on controlling the content of social media sites.

If you may be wondering what our prime minister thinks about this, he’s been rather busy lately - attending the Taylor Swift concert here in Toronto - “Canadians react after Trudeau spotted dancing at Taylor Swift concert”.

And that left my feathered friend wondering, if he’s a die-hard-swiftie, or he’s not-too-swiftie.

Have fun. swiftly.