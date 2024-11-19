With all the talk about Cop29 that I’ve been trying to sift through, I read a story by Ken Opalo at ‘An Africanist Perspective’ that he says is about ‘the political economy of climate change and development’ – ‘The World Bank and other IFIs should get serious about climate adaptation in low-income countries’. And he writes that one of the problems is that:

“The inherent policy extraversion among low-income country elites as well as private interests mean that they are open to any and all climate policies that come with access to fungible cash…”

And because of this ‘fungible cash’, that:

“The net effect … is that emerging climate policies in low-income countries are invariably going to lock in ideas and practices that are anti-growth and anti-development.”

But then, what really opened up my eyes, is a graph that he has, that shows that:

“the per capita emissions in Africa peaked in the 1950s and have been declining since.” [!!!!!!!]

It would seem then, that if Africa wanted to return to, at least, their per capita energy use in the 1950s, then they would need, at the least, to triple their current energy use!!! And that if they wanted to make their per capita energy use equal to that of the United States today, then they’d need, at the least, to double that again!!!

And my feathered friend chirped, well …. that’s one way of looking back to the future.

And I was wondering how Africa could at least return to those 1950s levels, and then I read another story by Mr. Opalo – ‘China as a Model Development Partner’, that says that:

“Chinese development cooperation would be a lot more impactful if it were met by African elites committed to modernizing structural change and a willingness to learn the right lessons from China’s economic rise.”

And then I read a story, that is NOT about what the Malthusians want as appropriate technology for Africa, but is actually a story about new archeological finds in China – ‘New discovery of Neolithic stone artifacts reveal key prehistoric human activities in NE China’, of more than 90,000 stone artifacts from the Neolithic period - from 6,000 years ago!!! that says that:

“the cliff-side excavation of caves would have required complex techniques and significant labor resources, suggesting a highly organized society at that time”

So it would seem that so-called ‘primitive’ technologies, actually required ‘complex techniques’ and so, were very advanced for that time of human history! And so, that would mean that appropriate technologies for today should also be ones that would be ‘complex techniques’ for our time!!!

And then, my feathered friend chirped, that those are two different versions of going back to the future – the 1950s or 8000BC.

Hmmm … no wonder there are different and conflicting views at this Cop29 thingy.

Have fun. appropriately.