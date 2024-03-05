The fraud known as Navalny

Contrary to the North Atlantean narrative of their financially-supported Navalny, he was not the main opposition to Putin. The leading opposition to Putin is Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the Communist Party, the second largest party in the Duma.

So, would the North Atlanteans wish to support the Communist party in the elections in order to replace Putin? Fat chance, I think.

However, if for some reason, Putin would no longer be in office, then the leadership of his party, United Russia, would fall to Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence, and head of United Russia.

Now, would the North Atlanteans prefer to deal with Shoigu, who is overseeing the defeat of the North Atlantean disaster in Ukraine? Fact chance again, I think.

So, I read a story from the Washington Post – ‘For Putin foe Alexey Navalny, Ukraine has long been a volatile issue’, that says that:

“He has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said that Moscow must withdraw its troops and pay reparations. He is half-Ukrainian. And yet Alexey Navalny is widely distrusted, if not despised, in Ukraine.”

Well, it seems that while Navalny has condemned the Special Military Operation into Ukraine, nonetheless he is not liked in Ukraine, because he thinks that Russians and Ukrainians are the same people. That’s probably because he is half Russian and half Ukrainian.

And then I read another story – ‘Alexey Navalny's views on migrants run counter to his pro-democracy discourse’, that goes further into his anti-immigrant views - where he compared them to cockroaches and rotten teeth. And it says that:

“In a 2018 interview, Navalny said, ‘In Uzbekistan, no one knows Pushkin.’ The statement triggered an online flash mob of Uzbeks reciting Pushkin's poetry to demonstrate that he had no idea what he was talking about, having never visited the country.”

To be more precise, while Navalny doesn’t like Uzbeks because he falsely claimed that they don’t read Pushkin, on the other hand, he supports the Ukrainian regime that has banned the reading of Pushkin (because Pushkin is Russian) and where the government has told the libraries to burn all of Pushkin’s books!!!

The dream known as Navalny

But … it seems that the real concern of the North Atlanteans isn’t the fraud known as Navalny, but is their dream of Navalnys - in China!!!

So, I read one story in the New York Times that says that they want more Navalnys in China – ‘China Has Thousands of Navalnys, Hidden From the Public’, but I don’t see how their dreams will come true.

Because then, I read another story about how ‘Freedom House’ is worried that there aren’t any Navalnys in China – ‘Why China Doesn’t Have an Opposition Leader Like Navalny’, and they blame in on President Xi.

I guess that’s what an anti-corruption campaign actually does, it gets rid of corruption. So, thanks to Xi, there are no dreams of Navalnys in China.

Oh … but maybe the North Atlanteans are just dreaming of the past when Gorbachev went to China in 1989, and they dreamed that the Tiananmen Square demonstration could be turned into a color revolution and regime change, but it didn’t work out that way. Because China was not lulled to sleep by their Gorby dreams.

And now maybe the North Atlanteans are still dreaming, of somehow trying to do a remake? Someone should wake them up, and tell them that there is a fat chance of their dreams actually happening.

Have fun. undreamingly.