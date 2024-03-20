I read a story about the struggles against racism in Ontario - ‘Forget Americans, Honour Burnett’, by John Cooper, and while I don’t agree with the idea of forgetting Americans, Mr. Cooper correctly makes the point that during Black History Month, we Canadians should learn about the heroic efforts of African-Canadians in the history of equal rights for all [as well as Americans like Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, too].

And it seems that we Canadians like to point our fingers at Americans for having been racist, and we try to say ‘oh, but not us, we’re all good, eh?’ Wrong.

Well it seems that right up until the mid-1950s [!!!], many restaurants and barber shops and hotels and stores in many Canadian towns would refuse service to people simply because of the colour of their skin – because they were black.

And Mr. Cooper introduces us to Hugh Burnett, the descendant of escaped slaves from the United States, a carpenter and Canadian military veteran, who lived in Dresden, Ontario, and after the war, came back home and was refused service because of being black.

In 1954, Hugh Burnett and the National Unity Association documented evidence of this discrimination and presented this evidence to the Premier of Ontario, Leslie Frost, and the government then took the offending restaurant to court and won.

Earlier in 1950, the Ontario government under Leslie Frost, had passed a law:

“to end real estate provisions that required someone buying a house to agree that their property ‘shall never be sold, assigned, transferred, leased to, and shall never been occupied by any person of Jewish, Hebrew, Semitic, Negro or coloured race or blood’.”

and this law would prohibit any restrictions for “the sale, ownership, occupation or use of land because of the race, creed, colour, nationality, ancestry or place of origin of any person.”

And then in 1951, the Frost government passed the ‘Fair Employment Practices Act’ that made it illegal to:

“discriminate against men and women in respect of their employment because of race, creed, colour, nationality, ancestry or place of origin … in accord with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as proclaimed by the United Nations”.

John Cooper has also written a book: ‘Season of Rage: Hugh Burnett and the Struggle for Civil Rights’, that shows some of the real history of the ‘old’ Ontario.

And then I read a story about Leslie Frost - “ ‘Old Man Ontario Frost set bar for electoral success”, to read more about this history of the ‘old’ Ontario.

Because it was a ‘new’ Ontario, of Burnett and Frost, that I was able to grow up in.

Have fun. indiscriminately.