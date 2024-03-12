Weapon plans

I read a story about Canada and Ukraine - ‘Canada asking weapons-makers for plans to ramp up ammunition production’, and it’s really about how the west can’t supply Ukraine with enough 155 mm. artillery shells. But this funding isn’t to make any more ammunition, but it’s only to conduct a study.

So, Canada will be spending $4.4 million for a study - to see if they could come up with a plan - to then see what it would cost to actually build something that could actually increase production, and that we then could promise to Ukraine.

Could this be part of a plan to weaponize the economy of Canada?

And I read a story about Canada and Mexico - ‘AMLO’s push for environmental reforms angers Canadian mining sector’, that Canada is complaining about Mexico’s environmental concerns to prohibit concessions in water-scarce areas and a ban on new open pit mines, and that Canada is:

“complaining that AMLO’s moves will ‘generate uncertainty and curtail investment’ - code for ‘hurt our ability to profit’.”

It seems that “Canadian companies have interests in 70 percent of all mining operations in Mexico”, and so I guess we Canadians are only ‘greenies’ when it is concerned with stopping development in our own country, but not in doing it in other countries. Perhaps, we should call this our ‘selective environmentalism’ policy?

Or, could this be part of a plan to weaponize environmentalism?

And then I read a story about the increase in the number of empty churches here in the god-fearing west - ‘In Nebraska, empty churches are becoming apartments, museums’, that says it’s because:

“Americans’ participation in organized religion has declined in recent decades.”

But isn’t the North Atlantean narrative that we have to fight China because China’s run by those ‘godless communists’? It would seem that it is the North Atlanteans that live in an increasingly godless country, n’est-ce pas?

Could this be a part of a plan to weaponize religion, too?

Forgotten plans

And so then, I read a rather disturbing story about when people die and nobody claims their bodies - ‘Dead bodies are going unclaimed in Ontario, and the numbers are climbing’, that says that since 2019 (the beginning of the ‘so-called’ pandemic) the number of unclaimed bodies has gone up by 170%. It says that last year, here in Ontario, we spent an average of $1420 per person, to provide a proper burial for the 1183 unclaimed bodies. That’s over $1.6 million a year!!! And that’s not counting the other provinces and territories in Canada!!!

And the story assumes that:

“many of those people lived with addiction or mental health problems and had little support in their lives”.

Now, they further assume that this is “how people get disconnected from community, including their immediate family”, but what if we assume the opposite - that it’s because people get disconnected from their family, and their community, and from society, that they then may end up as people with addiction or mental health problems.

And I wondered why we are a society that allows people to drift away from the rest of us and to be forgotten, and nothing is done to correct that. Do we only care for the ‘popular’ people, and not for the ‘forgotten’ people?

And that reminded me of President Franklin Roosevelt and his famous speech about ‘the forgotten man’ on April 7th 1932 - of ‘economic common sense’ instead of ‘the illusions of economic magic’, and that:

“these unhappy times call for the building of plans that rest upon the forgotten, the unorganized but the indispensable units of economic power.”

And I think that perhaps we should re-read that speech again. and again. and again. so that it’s remembered that our plans shall rest upon the forgotten.

Have fun, unforgottenly.