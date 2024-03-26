I read a story about Russia and China - ‘Russia and China planning nuclear power plant on Moon by 2035’, that within 10 years they want to install a nuclear reactor on the moon, to power all their experiments and industrial ventures!

And I read another story - ‘Chinese scientists build prototype engine for nuclear-powered spaceship to Mars’, that as well as a nuclear plant on the moon, China also wants to use it to power a trip to Mars, so that a round trip would take about 3 months!!!

“Innovate or perish. No excuses,” reads a slogan hanging above the Chinese prototype reactor – an indication of China’s determination to lead the race for nuclear-powered space travel that is now under way.

Meanwhile the North Atlanteans have us debating windmills and sunbeam catchers, and I read a story that claims that governments may have to take actions to limit our freedoms, in order to fight so-called ‘climate change’ - ‘Ethics Council: “Restricting Freedoms” May Be Necessary To Fight Climate Change’, that a report says that:

“On grounds of justice, it can be morally required to contribute to measures to tackle climate change. If one’s own exercise of freedom interferes in an unjust manner with the freedom and welfare of others or of future generations, for example through consumption that is harmful to the climate, the authorities may intervene with restrictions of freedom.”

Perhaps, it’s not about carbon reduction, but it’s really about freedom reductions?!? Will we now have to start measuring our freedom footprint?

And then, during coffee this morning, one of my feathered friends asked me that if, like Trump, you must pay a fine for over-valuing your assets, then would you get a refund for under-valuing your assets? Because she’s wondering about her small nest-egg.

Anyway … I read a story about my favorite car, the BYD ‘Seagull’ - ‘Why a small China-made EV has global auto execs and politicians on edge’, and that the Seagull is:

“efficiently and simplistically designed, engineered and executed, but with unexpected quality and anticipated reliability.”

but the real problem (???) is it’s price.

“The introduction of cheap Chinese autos … to the American market could end up being an extinction-level event for the US auto sector.”

That’s pretty serious, eh - an ‘extinction-level event’? or, are they saying that the US manufacturing sector is comparable to the dinosaurs?

While we can’t get one in Canada or the United States (yet), the ‘Seagull’ is sold in Mexico at $20,990, and is way lower than the average price of an EV sold in the US at $52,000, and so some politicians are proposing a $20,000 tariff!!! or a 100% tariff!!! on each imported Chinese vehicle. Because we must save the dinosaurs?

Perhaps, the WWF will have to put a dinosaur on its logo, instead of a panda?

But … what if BYD builds a car factory in Mexico, and the sale of these cars then falls under the NAFTA agreements??? Can they stop these inexpensive electric cars from being bought by the average working person, so they can cheaply get from A to B???

Well … whatever happens, we should all, at least, agree that eventually Chinese cars will come to the US and Canadian market, and then, when they do, I want to be the first to say ‘the Seagull has landed’!!!

Have fun. eventually.