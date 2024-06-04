I read a very disturbing story about human trafficking - ‘Geopolitics of human trafficking: How Western regime-change operations enable criminal activities’, that since the 2014 regime change take-over of Ukraine, it has become one of the leading hubs for the international human trafficking networks - and not only against Ukrainian citizens, but also against African refugees and immigrants. And that the proceeds of this trade is used for other illegal operations:

“Western intelligence networks cooperate with criminal organizations involved in human trafficking because this is an easy way to generate illegal and untraceable money. As well known, Western intelligence agencies are involved in terrorist activities, political assassinations and financing of color revolutions. These activities cannot be publicly declared as they involve acts of a criminal nature, so obviously Western state agencies cannot use public money in these actions. So, ‘black cash’ is used, coming from illegal sources such as these lucrative and immoral schemes of human trafficking, sexual exploitation and slave trade – in addition to activities such as drug trafficking, irregular arms trade and others.”

The ‘western intelligence’ acceptance of human trafficking seems to recall an earlier emergence of this mentality in the Teddy Roosevelt era, at the turn of the 20th century.

An excellent expose of this mentality can be found in the story of ‘Ota Benga’, that I read years ago, and in a book by Phillips Verner Bradford and Harvey Blume - ‘Ota Benga, the pygmy in the Zoo’, and there is also a more recent book by Pamela Newkirk - ‘Spectacle, the Astonishing Life of Ota Benga’, that tells how at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, the Smithsonian Institute put on a display of a small group of pygmies, taken from King Leopold’s Belgian Congo, and they were placed on a reservation for visitors to view - like animals in a zoo!

Also they also put on display some Native Americans!!! and a thousand Filipinos!!! - taken from the new American colony of the Philippines - like animals on a safari!!!

And I read a recent story with pictures of these Filipino captives - ‘These photos should be seen by Filipinos!, that is meant to warn the people of the Philippines not to join the North Atlantean’s war drive against China, by looking back at this history.

Our friend Mark Twain, the vice-president of the American Anti-Imperialist League, looked at what was happening in the Philippines, and saw this radical change in America, from the anti-imperialism of its founding, to the pro-imperialism of Teddy Roosevelt’s entente with the European Empires, and he thought that:

“There must be two Americas: one that sets the captive free, and one that takes a once-captive’s new freedom away from him, and picks a quarrel with him with nothing to found it on …”

And then a little birdie asked me if that Anti-Imperialist League was still in business. I said that I heard that there’s offices that have opened up in Brazil, and Russia, and India, and China, and South Africa, and hopefully in some other places soon. And my feathered friend was wondering, when an office would open up in Washington, again?

Have fun. anti-imperially.