Dinosaurs in Taiwan

While the North Atlantean media seem to be jumping up and down at the election of Harvard graduate Lai Ching-te as the new president of Taiwan province – ‘Voters in Taiwan reject Beijing's warnings, elect presidential candidate viewed as troublemaker’, I read a different story that shows the election results as going in the opposite direction – ‘Taiwan elections: some analysis, reflections and prospects’.

It seems that Mr. Lai’s DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) received over 5.5 million votes. But in the last election in 2020, the DPP got over 8.1 million votes, meaning that the DPP LOST 2.6 million voters over the last 4 years!!! That’s alot!

And the runner-up, Mr. Hou Youyi of the KMT (Kuomintang) received over 4.6 million votes, but that’s 900,000 votes less than in 2020. And ironically, Mr. Hou lost to Mr. Lai by that same amount - about 900,000 votes!!!

And the third party in the presidential election, the Taiwan People’s Party of Mr. Ke Wendhe, got over 3.6 million votes – that’s 3 million more votes than in 2020 - meaning that the 2.6 million votes LOST by Mr. Lai’s DPP, essentially went to Mr. Ke.

But the People’s Party won only 8 seats in the Legislative Yuan elections, meaning they don’t have much support locally, but the DPP went from 68 seats to 51 seats – they LOST 17 seats, while the Komintang went from 35 seats to 52 seats – they gained 17 seats.

So, I think it is fair to say, that the DPP lost big-time in this election, and that Mr. Lai won by the seat of his pants. And the fact that many young people rejected the DPP’s ‘independence’ policy, in favor of TPP’s middle road between DPP and KMT, I think, shows more about the future in Taiwan province, and shows that the North Atlanteans are losing their grip on power, and may go the way of the dinosaurs!

Great Apes in China

And then I read a story about extinct apes in China - ‘Study finds Gigantopithecus blacki extinct 295,000 to 215,000 years ago after failure to adapt to environmental changes’, that scientists were able to assemble a chronology of when this great ape, that roamed the plains of southern China, went extinct. Because of its ‘stubbornness and conservatism’, it didn’t adapt to the ‘diversification of the environment and change in the structure of the forest communities’, as other apes did, and so its population shrank and eventually became extinct.

Perhaps, this may be telling us that we shouldn’t reduce our population and go back to the caves, like the greenies and luddites want us to, but we should invent a way to grow and go forward?

Great Apes in Davos

Then, I read this story about a report from the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland - ‘WEF highlights misinformation threat’, that warned that the biggest threat to the world economy is not sanctions or the danger of WW3, but it’s ‘the spread of misinformation and disinformation driven by artificial intelligence’.

And then I started to wonder that perhaps, this report may have been written by AI!!! Maybe their next get-together won’t be down in Jackson Hole, but it’ll be down the Rabbit Hole - the WEF path to extinction.

Have fun. unextinctively.