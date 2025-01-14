Should Canada become the 51st state???

by William Lyon Shoestrap

Because of a few posts by President Trump, making fun of the ‘governor of Canada’ Justin Trudeau (who has subsequently promised to resign, and I guess you could say, has now become the ‘former-governor’ of Canada), many Canadians are seriously considering the pros and cons of Canada joining the United States of America.

My feathered friend chirped that the competition to become the 51st state could include not only Canada, but Greenland, Puerto Rico, maybe the Moon and others.

Greenland, at least, when faced with the same proposition from President Trump, correctly responded by first beginning to discuss their independence from Denmark. If only Canada had done the same, by beginning to discuss our independence from the United Kingdom.

And so, Canada’s attempt to join the United States still has a few hurdles to jump over. Because I don’t think that Americans would allow Canada to become a state if we still swore subservience to a monarch – the one that Americans fought a war for independence against!!!

So first, Canada would need to convene a nation-wide Constitutional Convention in order to agree to part ways with the British hereditary monarchy (i.e. to dump King Charles) and instead of swearing allegiance to the king and his descendants forevermore, we would then swear allegiance to the Canadian constitution.

[In that way, we would be comfortable to later swear allegiance to the US constitution, if we were to decide to join the USA.]

Second, contrary to President Trump calling Trudeau our ‘governor’, the Prime Minister of Canada is not the ‘governor’ of Canada, and he is not the head of state. The official head of state of Canada is the monarch, i.e. the king, and below the monarch sits the Governor General of Canada – who is appointed by the monarch to be the representative of the monarch in the monarch’s dominion of Canada.

So, it seems that we would have to have the Constitutional Convention agree to stop the appointment of the Governor General by the monarch, and instead have the Governor General elected – either democratically elected by the people, or alternatively democratically elected by a majority of the provinces.

[In that way too, we would be comfortable to later vote for a president, if we were to decide to join the USA.]

But third, sitting below the Governor General is the King’s Privy Council, that advices the Governor General on all matters of state. So I guess the Constitutional Convention would need to abolish that old thing too, and instead simply have departments that would advice our elected members of Parliament [or to advice our future Congressmen, if we were to decide to join the USA].

Oops, but wait, there’s one last thing …

My feathered friend just reminded me about my pet peeve - the flag. Here in Ontario, our provincial flag has a Union Jack in the top corner, that I have been trying for years to have replaced with the Canadian flag - but to no avail, alas!

Because I think that Americans who don’t want the confederate flag on state flags, would also not want to have the British Empire’s flag on our provincial (state) flags? Ok - so, new flag too!

Now, at this point, with all of those things done, Canadians could decide to either remain as a Canadian republic or to join and become part of the American republic. Either way, I’d be happy with a republic.

Have fun, happily.