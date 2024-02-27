I read a very interesting story about Homer and the Trojan War - ‘Who’s for Homer, Propagandist for God-ordered Genocide and for those Following God’s Order to Kill’ by John Helmer, and about his critique of a book ‘Homer and his Iliad’ by Robin Fox. Helmer criticizes Fox that:

“Why exactly the Trojan war was fought in the first place between the Greeks and Trojans … is missing from Fox’s reconstruction entirely.”

And so, without seeking the historical cause of this war, Helmer shows how Fox believes all the war propaganda, and that:

“the war of the poem is between men who are sex-mad and homicidal, supervised by the gods on Mount Olympus, who are much the same pathologically – sex-mad and homicidal – and who are ruled by their king, Zeus. It’s his divine word that is the final one which decides who lives, who dies on the battlefield, whose corpse is left to be eaten by the wildlife, or mutilated and desecrated; what will happen to the Trojans after the poem ends, etc.”

And so, according to this view (of Fox):

“Homer is depicted as dramatizing, heroizing and poetizing a set of warmaking values and practices which he told his Greek audiences had been ordered by the gods, by Zeus no less. Homer’s Greek successors – reciters as well as writers and readers – elaborated on the fiction to keep up the values. The Romans, especially the poet Virgil, then romanized the story to suit their empire’s origins and wars. This is a process which continues to this day.”

Helmer tries to show us that this is exactly what is happening today:

“Is this what Fox is doing in his retelling of the Iliad? Is this the manly virtue Fox is celebrating today for his Anglo-American audience as they cheer and pay for their two genocides under way in parallel – in the Ukraine and in Gaza?”

Then, I read a very insightful story about Germany and the bloody and brutal Thirty Years War - ‘What Antony Blinken Needs to Learn from Albrecht von Wallenstein’ by my friend Martin Sieff, who talks about the ambition of Wallenstein, and of his ‘shameless greed and lust for land, wealth and orgies’, but who finally realized this war could not be won, and so he sought an end to the killing - that got him assassinated. And the war went on for another 14 years, before it was ended at the treaty of Westphalia.

So, I went a re-read the story of Westphalia - ‘Peace of Westphalia: France’s Defense of The Sovereign Nation’ by Pierre Beaudry, and how that treaty sought to ‘endeavor to procure the Benefit, Honor and Advantage of the other’.

And I wondered if these wars in Ukraine and Gaza will go on forever, until a Wallenstein finally sees the folly of these wars and we see a modern Westphalia.

Then, I read a story about a celebration in Russia - ‘Russia Celebrates 300th Anniversary of the Founding of the Academy of Sciences’ by William Jones, that talks about Peter the Great’s efforts to open up to Europe for the betterment of both Russia and Europe, and that talks about the foresight of Gottried Leibniz, the person who:

“learning of the Tsar’s visit to Europe and his newfound desire to introduce science into his country, made every effort to establish contact with him and to advise him on the direction he should take in that regard. Leibniz believed that were Peter to develop Russia, this would be a bridge to link Europe with China, a region in which Leibniz had contacts through his extensive correspondence with Jesuit missionaries living there. Leibniz clearly realized that there existed in China a great culture with deep roots from which both Europe and Russia could benefit.”

Will today’s Europe learn that it needs Russia ‘as a bridge to link Europe to China’, or will it continue to swallow the North Atlantean war propaganda of Russo-phobia, and try to deceive the world with some modern ‘Trojan Horse’ propaganda that they think will win the war but will certainly never win the peace?

Perhaps, Homer’s lesson of the Trojan civil war was that it was fought for ten long years but that it ended in a dark age for the Greeks. But the lesson of the change in Wallenstein, that would cost him his life, began the process that won the peace, and maybe saved him his soul.

Have fun, Homerically.