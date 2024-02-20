Taiwan and the Opium war - an addendum

Continuing with yesterday’s blip report, I then read another very interesting story about a Canadian !!! – a famous Canadian named Charles Brent, who played a key part against the opium war.

Charles Brent was born at Newcastle, Ontario in 1862, and after studying at Trinity College in Toronto, he became a minister in 1887, but because there were no openings for him in Toronto, he moved to Buffalo and became an American citizen. In 1901, he was assigned as the missionary bishop to the newly-annexed American possession of the Philippines.

Brent was instrumental in helping to stop the opium trade – “the greatest evil in Filipino society”, and was appointed as the head of the American delegation to the 1909 International Opium Commission in Shanghai, and was later appointed as the chairman of the American delegation to the International Opium Convention at the Hague in 1912.

And then, I read another story about another of the American delegates to both the International Opium Commission in Shanghai and the International Opium Convention in the Hague, Hamilton Wright - ‘Uncle Sam is the worst drug fiend in the world’, that was a New York Times story from 1911, where Wright says that:

“Of all the nations of the world … the United States consumes most habit-forming drugs per capita. Opium, the most pernicious drug known to humanity, is surrounded, in this country, with far fewer safeguards than any other nation in Europe fences it with. China now guards it with much greater care than we do; Japan preserves her people from it far more intelligently than we do ours, who can buy it, in almost any form, in every tenth one of our drug stores. Our physicians use it recklessly in remedies and thus become responsible for making numberless ‘dope fiends’, and in uncounted nostrums offered everywhere for sale it figures, in habit-forming quantities without restriction.”

I’m afraid that this could be said today, both of the United States and of Canada, not only of opium, but of the increasingly legal and illegal drug consumption that is permitted (and promoted) by our North Atlantean governments - that they are responsible for, but somehow are trying to blame on China!

Perhaps we should learn the lesson of the Qing government, before it is ‘too little, too late’.

Yu Shui

And yesterday was the first day of Yu Shui, Rain Water, in the Chinese solar calendar, that we should adopt when we finally ditch the Roman Empire calendar, and that will be our first order of business when the North Atlantean dynasty is gone.

So I watched a video about Yu Shui, about the city of Dujiangyan in Sichuan province, about the ‘sea of bamboo’ forest where bamboo shoots are enjoyed by the pandas and also by the people, and about the irrigation system on the Min river, that was built using bamboo baskets, over 2000 years ago and is still in use today!!!

Have fun, and Happy Yu Shui,