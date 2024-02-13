structures of Stone

I read an interesting story about some large stones that were found in lake Michigan, near Traverse City, Michigan, that maybe are part of a stonehenge-like structure - ‘9,000-Year-Old Stonehenge-Like Structure Found Under Lake Michigan’, that talks about the discoveries made by Professor Mark Holley in 2007, that is a mile long row of stones about 3 to 5 feet tall.

And I read another story that this is not a stonehenge, but that maybe the stones marked the shoreline as it was about 10,000 years ago - ‘Is The Intriguing Underwater Structure Beneath Lake Michigan Man-Made Or A Natural Formation?’

And then I read another story about a discovery on the opposite side of the mitt in lake Huron, near Alpina, Michigan, by Professor John O’shea in 2009 - ‘Archeological evidence of human activity found beneath Lake Huron’, that says that these stones were used as ‘hunting blinds’, possibly for use in driving and hunting caribou.

And I read a story about a more recent discovery of stones made by Native Americans in 2020, near the straits of Mackinac in Michigan - ‘Group thinks it has found proof of 10,000-year-old, Ice Age culture in Straits of Mackinac’, that are similar to the other discoveries.

The story quotes O’Shea saying that these stones could have been placed in those locations, when those areas were on dry land - when the water levels in the great lakes were “more than 300 feet lower than the lake's current elevations”.

To me, this means that all this occurred at a time either just before the great melting of the ice sheet over Canada or at a time when it was just beginning. Either way, it was before the melting of a divide between the two ice sheets, that was the basis for the mythical story of Asian hunters migrating SOUTH to Clovis New Mexico.

But as O’Shea correctly says that:

“It was a time when ancient civilizations of ‘post-Ice Age hunters’ roamed North America — and moved northward, following the retreating ice.”

NORTHWARD!!! not southward. I hope with this, we can finally bury all of the ‘Clovis First’ nonsense, from the spoon-benders and stone-benders, at the Smithsonian Asylum.

carvings in Stone

Also, I read that during the discovery of 2007, Professor Holley reported finding a potential stone carving of a mastodon!!!

And then I read a story about ancient Mayan stone carvings, and how it was a Russian scientist - Yuri Knorozov, who deciphered the script of the ancient Mayan civilization! - ‘Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world’, and that there are monuments to Knorozov in Mexico, for his work in helping to preserve the history of their culture.

hearts of Stone

But then I read some horror stories about the current loss of culture and compassion in Gaza, about the destruction of the universities - ‘Israel obliterates Gaza's last university amid calls for an academic boycott’, and about the damage done to archives, and libraries, and museums - ‘Israeli Damage to Archives, Libraries, and Museums in Gaza’, and about the destruction of archeological sites - ‘Hundreds of Historical Archaeological Sites Destroyed in Gaza – Israeli NGO’, but worst of all, about the killing of the researchers, academics, and the teachers - ‘War on Gaza: Killing of Gaza’s academics amounts to ‘educide’, say campaigners’.

I think that we should send these stories to the South African lawyers at the ICJ, because while there are some stones that we may wish to keep and to try to preserve, there are other stones that we should not want to keep at all, like some hearts of stone that should be removed, and replaced with a compassionate one.

Have fun. un-stonified-ly.