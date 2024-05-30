Part 9 - the change in Victor

Back home in Geneva, Victor tried to collect the courage to start his work, but day after day, he just couldn’t.

“I feared the vengeance of the disappointed fiend, yet I was unable to overcome my repugnance to the task which was enjoined me. I found that I could not compose a female without again devoting several months to profound study and laborious disquisition. I had heard of some discoveries having been made by an English philosopher, the knowledge of which was material to my success … To England, therefore, I was bound.”

Victor travelled to England, accompanied by his friend, Henry Clerval. After staying in London for some months and meeting these English natural philosophers, Henry and Victor received an invitation from a friend in Scotland, and now Victor decided that he could work on his project in some remote spot there.

Note: The first time that Victor had undertaken his experiment, it was in Germany, and we saw how Goethe’s ‘Sorrows of Werther’ was so admired by the German romanticists. Now, Victor was going to attempt a second experiment in Scotland - the home of one of the founders of British romanticism, Walter Scott, who was an avid admirer of the German romanticists.

Our friend Mark Twain, in his ‘Life on the Mississippi’ had this to say about Scott.

“… Then comes Sir Walter Scott with his enchantments, and by his single might checks this wave of progress, and even turns it back; sets the world in love with dreams and phantoms; with decayed and swinish forms of religion; with decayed and degraded systems of government; with the sillinesses and emptinesses, sham grandeurs, sham gauds, and sham chivalries of a brainless and worthless long-vanished society. He did measureless harm; more real and lasting harm, perhaps, than any other individual that ever wrote ...”

As you can see, Mark Twain was not a lover of romanticism!

But on their way north to Scotland, Victor and Henry stopped at Oxford.

At Oxford, Victor and Henry reminisced about the battle for Oxford during the English civil war, that:

“It was here that Charles I. had collected his forces. This city had remained faithful to him, after the whole nation had forsaken his cause to join the standard of Parliament and liberty.”

Hmmm. that explains some things. Oxford sided with the king while the whole nation sided with parliament!

After visiting the tomb of John Hampden who was killed in the battle near Oxford, Victor says that:

“For a moment my soul was elevated from its debasing and miserable fears to contemplate the divine ideas of liberty and self-sacrifice of which these sights were the monuments and the remembrancers.”

At that time in England, beginning in 1812, Hampden clubs were being set up, in his memory, in towns and cities throughout the country, to promote political reform and ‘the divine ideas of liberty’.

After arriving in Scotland, Victor left Clerval with their friend, while Victor left to make a tour of Scotland – alone, travelling to one of the remotest islands of the Orkneys – where he could work ‘ungazed at and unmolested’ in a small miserable two-room hut.

While reassembling his chemical instruments in his new laboratory, Victor thought back on his first efforts that had created the fiend:

“During my first experiment, a kind of enthusiastic frenzy had blinded me to the horror of my employment; my mind was intently fixed on the consummation of my labour, and my eyes were shut to the horror of my proceedings. But now I went to it in cold blood, and my heart often sickened at the work of my hands.”

And then Victor reminded himself of the pact he had made with the fiend – when he was only concerned with his own safety, but now he thought of the fate of others, if he succeeded in his task.

“Three years before, I had created a fiend whose unparalleled barbarity had desolated my heart and filled it for ever with the bitterest remorse. I was now about to form another being of whose dispositions I was alike ignorant; she might become ten thousand times more malignant than her mate and delight, for its own sake, in murder and wretchedness. He had sworn to quit the neighbourhood of man and hide himself in deserts, but she had not … Even if they were to leave Europe and inhabit the deserts of the new world, yet one of the first results of those sympathies for which the dæmon thirsted would be children, and a race of devils would be propagated upon the earth who might make the very existence of the species of man a condition precarious and full of terror. Had I right, for my own benefit, to inflict this curse upon everlasting generations? I had before been moved by the sophisms of the being I had created; I had been struck senseless by his fiendish threats; but now, for the first time, the wickedness of my promise burst upon me; I shuddered to think that future ages might curse me as their pest, whose selfishness had not hesitated to buy its own peace at the price, perhaps, of the existence of the whole human race.”

Like events in the world today, Mary is warning of the consequences of giving in to inhuman blackmail, from a fear for one’s own personal safety. And that acting from remorse, from compassion, instead brings up a fear for everyone’s safety.

I think that visit to Oxford, did Victor some good.

And at that moment, by the light of the moon, he caught a glimpse of the demon through the window! And Victor tore to pieces what he had been laboring over, and vowed never to resume his work.

Soon, the demon entered the room – Victor’s second meeting with him:

Demon: “Do you dare to break your promise? … do you dare destroy my hopes?”

Victor: “Begone! I do break my promise; never will I create another like yourself.”

Demon: “Slave, I before reasoned with you, but you have proved yourself unworthy of my condescension. Remember that I have power; you believe yourself miserable, but I can make you so wretched that the light of day will be hateful to you. You are my creator, but I am your master; obey!”

Notice the change that occurs in the demon, when his sophisms were rejected, and his tone of arrogance – ‘slave … I am your master: obey’, for arrogance was the sin of the fallen angels.

Demon: “You can blast my other passions, but revenge remains – revenge, henceforth dearer than light or food! … Beware, for I am fearless and therefore powerful. I will watch with the wiliness of a snake, that I may sting with its venom. Man, you shall repent of the injuries you inflict.”

Victor: “Devil, cease; and do not poison the air with these sounds of malice. I have declared my resolution to you, and I am no coward to bend beneath words. Leave me; I am inexorable.”

And the demon fled into the night. But just before he fled, he warned Victor:

“but remember, I shall be with you on your wedding-night”.

Here is the ‘punctum saliens’ of our story, the point of change, when Victor refuses the demon’s demand. Mary shows us that the fiend, that Victor now calls the devil, is seeking Victor’s repentance.

But repentance without remorse or compassion is simply submission, that Victor refuses. Justice demands remorse, but power demands submission.