So, I read a story that Jens Stoltenberg, the North Atlantean grand poobah, said that the presidential elections in Russia were ‘neither free nor fair’. Since he gave no proof, I thought that I should check to see if they were fair or not.

So, I read a story about interference in the election - but it was FOREIGN interference - ‘Russian presidential election electronic voting system suffered approximately 160,000 cyber attacks’, that the Russian voting system was hit with 160,000 cyber attacks - 90,000 in the first day!!! It said that:

“the attacks were launched by the most professional teams … [and] that attacks on Russia’s electronic information systems mainly come from the United States and the United Kingdom.”

I think that perhaps, the investigation into foreign interference in Canada’s elections should investigate the USA and the UK, instead of trying to pin the blame on Russia and China, eh?

But then I read a story about the 2020 United States election having been interfered with - ‘Evidence of Foreign Nationals Accessing Dominion Voting Machines Leaked to Public’ about some Dominion voting machines in Michigan being accessed remotely from people in Kosovo and elsewhere:

“The remote access by these foreign nationals occurred while the states were still counting votes, determining a final tally, and prior to certification of the results...”

And the government’s response was to arrest the person who leaked the information!!! While there should be very few restrictions on free speech, there should be no restrictions on telling the truth!

But that might just give the North Atlanteans more headaches. And speaking of headaches, I read a story about headaches in space - ‘Study reveals astronauts' susceptibility to headaches in space’ that:

“A new study has added to the field by showing that astronauts are more likely to experience headaches in space than previously known.”

As someone who has a long history of getting headaches because of the changes in atmospheric pressure, I can totally believe that a change to micro-gravity would most surely cause headaches. There’s another reason why I won’t be paying a million dollars to go on one of those short trips into outer space.

It’s hard enough just to get me on an airplane, where my wife accuses me of trying to steer the plane from my arm-rests, and she makes me go and apologize to the pilot.

And that reminded me of a story that I read many years ago, about an American pilot who was flying over China during WW2, and he claimed to have spotted a pyramid - a Chinese pyramid!!!. And so then, I read a story that proves the reason for him supposing he saw a pyramid - ‘The Pyramid in Anlong, Guizhou is popular on the Internet, geological experts: natural formation’, that explains the appearance of pyramid-shaped mountains near Anlong.

It said that at one time this area was under the sea, and dolomites formed and were shaped by the water flows.

“As a result of vertical dissolution by flowing water, the original large rocks are cut into independent units. The continued dissolution will cause the rock layers at the top to be heavily eroded, while the rock layers at the bottom will be eroded relatively lightly, thus forming a spire shape with a sharp top and a wide bottom.”

Thank you for that story, Professor Zhou Qiuwen, that solves an old mystery!

And yesterday was the first day of Chun Fen, the Spring Equinox, and so I watched a video about Chun Fen, the fourth term in the Chinese solar calendar, and it talked about Shennong, the god of herbs, and about Chinese traditional medicine, and about the town of Anren in Hunan province, a town that is called the capital of medicine, and about a herb market in Anren that has been trading herbs for 1000 years, since the Song dynasty, and about gathering herbs in the forest, and about making a pork knuckle soup with 30 different herbs, that must stew for 24 hours.

Have fun. and Happy Chun Fen.