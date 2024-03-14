dead monuments

I read a story about a monument to honor a Nazi regiment that was recently taken down - ‘Monument to Ukrainian soldiers who served under Nazis removed from Canadian cemetery’, and especially it comes after it was revealed that the man that received a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament had been a member of a Nazi unit during WW2.

Rabbi Stephen Wise, who heads Oakville’s Shaarei-Beth El Synagogue and was among those pushing to remove the cenotaph, said fallout from Hunka’s appearance in Parliament helped ‘push the item to the top of the agenda’.

And I thought that this was OK, until I read a story by Professor Lozansky - ‘The de-nazification of Canada has begun. Who is next?’, and he says that this monument had been there for 36 years!!! and that there are over 1500 (!!!) statues and streets that are dedicated to such Nazi collaborators, but especially that:

“In Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, a major boulevard was renamed after Bandera which is particularly obscene since the street leads to Babi Yar … more than 200,000 people were shot in the Babi Yar tract during 778 days of the German occupation of Kiev.” “Regrettably, only a few U.S. Jewish organizations, like the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the World Jewish Congress, condemned this move. One of the most influential, the American Jewish Committee, not only ignored this renaming but instead called for the speedy inclusion of Ukraine into NATO.” “The problem, of course, is not only with statues and memorials but also with Washington’s policy since the end of WWII. The United States, Canada, and some other countries, not only allowed but even encouraged the immigration of Nazi collaborators and Holocaust perpetrators in the years following the war.”

living monuments

As someone whose grandfather was executed at Babi Yar, Professor Lozansky proposes that with the increasing and alarming danger of WW3, that a Yalta 2.0 meeting should be held, between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China, and also possibly India and Brazil, [and maybe South Africa too].

And that as Putin and Trump said in 2020:

“The ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause. As we work today to confront the most important challenges of the 21st century, we pay tribute to the valor and courage of all those who fought together to defeat fascism. Their heroic feat will never be forgotten.”

‘The spirit of Elbe’ as a living monument.

Have fun. monumentally.