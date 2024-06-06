Part 10 - Victor’s new quest

All the next day, Victor walked around the isle, quite agitated, thinking about who would be the next victim of the demon’s revenge. That evening he received a letter from Clerval, who wrote that he had to return to London and asked Victor to join him. But before Victor could leave, he must pack up his chemical instruments, and dispose of the remains of his destroyed experiment.

And so, the next day he packed up the destroyed relics in a basket, and weighed it down with some rocks, and that night he sailed out into the sea in a little skiff, to throw the basket into the sea.

But the wind and waves drove him farther away from his isle, and he ended up on the coast of Ireland. When he landed, and arrived at a small town, he was brought before the magistrate – ‘to give an account of the gentleman who was found murdered here last night’.

When Victor was shown the dead body – it was his dear friend, Henry Clerval, who had been strangled – ‘for there was no sign of any violence except the black mark of fingers on his neck’. Victor had to be carried away, while in convulsions, and he developed a fever that left him on the point of death for two months.

Victor was later found innocent of the crime, and his father arrived to bring him home to Geneva. Victor told his father that:

“I am not mad, the sun and the heavens, who have viewed my operations, can bear witness of my truth. I am the assassin of those most innocent victims; they died by my machinations. A thousand times would I have shed my own blood, drop by drop, to have saved their lives; but I could not, my father, indeed I could not sacrifice the whole human race.”

Upon his return to Geneva, Victor now prepared for his upcoming marriage to Elizabeth. But all he could think of was the threat of the demon - “I will be with you on your wedding-night” and that night would be when the demon would try to kill him!

“Such was my sentence, and on that night would the dæmon employ every art to destroy me and tear me from the glimpse of happiness which promised partly to console my sufferings. On that night he had determined to consummate his crimes by my death. Well, be it so; a deadly struggle would then assuredly take place, in which if he were victorious I should be at peace and his power over me be at an end. If he were vanquished, I should be a free man.”

On their wedding night, Victor walked up and down the passages of the house, prepared to confront the demon. But the demon would not come to kill Victor, but he came to kill Elizabeth!

Upon hearing a scream, Victor rushed to find Elizabeth – ‘the murderous mark of the fiend’s grasp was on her neck, and the breath had ceased to issue from her lips’.

Then, Victor looked up, and saw the fiend at the open window - “a grin was on the face of the monster; he seemed to jeer, as with his fiendish finger he pointed towards the corpse of my wife.”

Victor grabbed his pistol and fired at the demon, but the demon was able to run away, plunge into the lake, and to escape. Victor returned to Geneva, and told his father of the death of Elizabeth, but the news was too much for his heart to bear, and in a few days his father died in his arms. Victor resolved to pursue the demon and he reflected on the best means of securing him.

He went to the magistrate in the town, and told him his story of the fiend – “I now related my history briefly but with firmness and precision, marking the dates with accuracy and never deviating into invective or exclamation.” But the magistrate replied that it would be impossible to follow such a powerful creature. Besides it has been two months since his crime, and we wouldn’t know where to begin to look for him.

But Victor could only think of revenge and so he resolved that - “I devote myself, either in my life or death, to his destruction.”

Victor quit Geneva forever and departed on a quest for the demon. But first, he went to the cemetery where William, Elizabeth and his father were buried, and swore that:

“By the sacred earth on which I kneel, by the shades that wander near me, by the deep and eternal grief that I feel, I swear; and by thee, O Night, and the spirits that preside over thee, to pursue the dæmon who caused this misery, until he or I shall perish in mortal conflict.”

Victor pursued the demon – “I have traversed a vast portion of the earth and have endured all the hardships which travellers in deserts and barbarous countries are wont to meet.”

He following the windings of the Rhone, on a ship across the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, and among the wilds of Tartary and Russia, and northward across the plains and deserts until he reached the ocean, and traversed the snows and ice with a sledge and dogs, until he was trapped on a drifting piece of ice and when he was about to sink in distress, he saw Robert Walton’s ship –

“I quickly destroyed part of my sledge to construct oars, and by these means was enabled, with infinite fatigue, to move my ice raft in the direction of your ship ... I hoped to induce you to grant me a boat with which I could pursue my enemy.”

But Victor’s extreme exhaustion stopped him from continued his quest. Having finished his story, he then makes a dire request of Robert - to continue his vengeance!

“Swear to me, Walton, that he shall not escape, that you will seek him and satisfy my vengeance in his death. And do I dare to ask of you to undertake my pilgrimage, to endure the hardships that I have undergone? No; I am not so selfish. Yet, when I am dead, if he should appear, if the ministers of vengeance should conduct him to you, swear that he shall not live—swear that he shall not triumph over my accumulated woes and survive to add to the list of his dark crimes. He is eloquent and persuasive, and once his words had even power over my heart; but trust him not. His soul is as hellish as his form, full of treachery and fiend-like malice. Hear him not; call on the names of William, Justine, Clerval, Elizabeth, my father, and of the wretched Victor, and thrust your sword into his heart. I will hover near and direct the steel aright.”

At one time, Walton had asked Victor about how he had made the creature, but Victor replied: “Are you mad, my friend? … Learn my miseries and do not seek to increase your own.”

Victor reminisced about the changes in his life – what he thought he would be, and what he became:

“When younger I believed myself destined for some great enterprise. My feelings are profound, but I possessed a coolness of judgment that fitted me for illustrious achievements. This sentiment of the worth of my nature supported me when others would have been oppressed, for I deemed it criminal to throw away in useless grief those talents that might be useful to my fellow creatures. When I reflected on the work I had completed, no less a one than the creation of a sensitive and rational animal, I could not rank myself with the herd of common projectors. But this thought, which supported me in the commencement of my career, now serves only to plunge me lower in the dust. All my speculations and hopes are as nothing, and like the archangel who aspired to omnipotence, I am chained in an eternal hell … I trod heaven in my thoughts, now exulting in my powers, now burning with the idea of their effects.”

Victor now compares himself to one of the fallen angels too, burning with the consequences of his creation, but his vengeance is driven by his remorse, not by a selfish vengeance - in order to stop the demon.