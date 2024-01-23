The 51st state?

I read a story about whether Puerto Rico could become the 51st American state – ‘Puerto Rico has been part of the US for 125 years, but its future remains contested’ and it says that:

“technically Puerto Rico is an ‘unincorporated territory’ that legally belongs to but is not a part of the United States”,

and so it seems that it will probably remain as a colony for now.

And I read a story about whether Alberta (in Canada) would become the 51st state – ‘Separatists fed up with Trudeau want province to break away from Canada, become 51st state’, that maybe Albert will separate from Canada and join with the Americans.

But then I read about how Canada (mostly Alberta) exports more oil to the United States than perhaps the rest of the world combined. So I don’t think that the United States would want to tinker with this colonial arrangement at all, right now.

Especially when I read a story that the United States is the biggest producer of oil in the world – ‘The US is producing more oil right now than any country in history’. This seems to disprove all the media nonsense about the US going green?!?

And so then, I was wondering that maybe Ukraine could become the 51st state, but it doesn’t seem like that’s a good bet, since Congress won’t even pass a new bailout for Ukraine, let alone take on the burden of rebuilding it after the war. So I guess it’ll keep its colonial status too.

So, running out of ideas, I then thought about the moon becoming the 51st state – after all if the United States got there first, then it should be theirs, no?

The state of the Moon

And I read that the United States attempt to return to the moon (the first in 50 years) failed – ‘Moon landing attempt by US company appears doomed after critical fuel leak’, but I think more of these private company attempts will be made. perhaps.

And I read that Russia’s attempt to land on the moon (their first in 50 years) in August also failed – ‘Russia Could Send New Mission to South Pole of Moon in 2025-2026’, but I think that they’re going to try again too.

But then I read this story about Japan’s successful and exciting landing on the moon – ‘Japan is now the 5th country to land on the Moon’, and Japan now joins China and India as one of the nations that are currently able to accomplish this great feat.

I don’t think that the moon will become the 51st state, but tonight, when we look up at the sky to glimpse the almost waxed, full moon, we should ponder at this thought - that now, the moon is a part of Asia, and so, let’s hope that our eyes can see a reflection of this new light of exploration, that is being shone onto the earth.

And perhaps, instead of the neo-cons’, war-hawks’ & lunatics’ so-called ‘pivot to Asia’, we can watch the peaceful & graceful moon’s pivot to Asia.

Now, I wonder if the moon will join the Belt and Road Initiative, before Canada does?

Have fun. Moonily.