I read a very interesting story – ‘The Impact of Reallocating Pentagon Funds from Nuclear Weapon Upgrades to Nuclear Reactors’ by Hugo Kruger (on his substack newsletter), that:

“Uncle Sam currently boasts the most expensive nuclear power plants and worse Engineering Procurement and Contracting Management in the world”

while other countries build nuclear plants ‘at nearly 1/5 of the cost compared to the USA’.

He then goes on to show that instead of spending $100 billion to upgrade a part of its nuclear weapons, they could build 30 nuclear energy plants with 30 gigawatts of electricity!!! and low carbon to boot (if you’re into that kind of thing)!

And as I thought about that, I read a story about what Canada lost during the shutdown of our economy during covid-19 - ‘Canada Lost at Least $152 billions of Economic Activity Due to the Pandemic’, by Lex Acker (at his substack page) that he estimates the loss in GDP at over $150 billion.

Using the same logic as Hugo, for that $150 billion we could have built 30 gigawatts of nuclear power instead of going through a rerun of that ‘war of the worlds’ scare story.

Then I read a story by a Canadian doctor, Dr. William Makis at COVID Intel, that shows how China repeatedly tried to stop Taiwan (province) from getting targeted with mRNA bioweapons - ‘China Repeatedly Tried to Block Taiwan From Giving Toxic COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines to Its Population’.

He writes that:

Look at the elaborate lengths the Taiwanese government went to, to get their hands on mRNA jabs, so they could poison their population: “The vaccines were later purchased after Taiwan’s government allowed chip-maker TSMC, a Buddhist charity and Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, to buy them on the government’s behalf.”

Unfortunately, he then writes that:

“That doesn’t mean the Chinese Communist government is benevolent, but it does show that it’s protecting it’s own people from being injected with mRNA Vaccines.”

Here I disagree with the good doctor, that it DOES mean that the Chinese government is benevolent!!!

Then I read an interesting story about the Physiocrats and China - ‘Quesnay and China’, by Branko Milanovic (on his substack page), where he writes of the physiocrats that:

“They were defenders of absolute monarchy of a special kind. The imperial China to which Quesnay (in response to Montesquieu’s critique of China in “The Spirits of the Laws”) dedicated an entire monograph of more than 100 pages, was their ideal kingdom.”

Milanovic explains that:

“Physiocrats’ rationale is similar to that of the Chinese legalist tradition. For physiocrats it went as follows. Once the natural laws … that consist in personal freedom, private property and security of person, are discovered, there is not much more that a society needs to do but enforce them. It needs only two things: (1) a body of educated people who are selected according to merit and who understand the body of laws and might improve and refine it, and (2) an absolute sovereign whose role is to make sure that the laws are enforced … Quesnay found the then Chinese system, as known as that time in Europe, to be the closest approximation to that ideal.”

Milanovic ends by writing that:

“The system is, like any person, judged based on its performance, not on the technical ways its rulers have been selected, how strong is the state, or any other “extraneous” objective. It is the rule ‘for the people’.”

And the key part of its performance was ‘how fast economic abundance is increasing for the majority of the population’.

Have fun, for the people.