Fundamentals

First, as a comment on W.L. Shoestrap’s post ‘A Young Man’s Dream’, and the problem with modern religious fundamentalism, I was shown a story - ‘Lifestyles of the Blessed & Famous: Preacher Homes Sold in 2023’, that shows the prices of homes of some big name pastors that were sold in 2023 - at $1.8 million, $3.5 million, $6.2 million and even $12.2 million.

Well … I guess one thing about fundamentalism is that money is fundamental !$!$!

Alberta Bound

I read a story about the dangers of blackouts in Alberta - ‘How did Alberta wind up facing blackouts in the extreme cold?’, because I was dumbfounded at how Alberta, the powerhouse of oil and gas production in Canada, could be facing blackouts!?!? But it seems that the problem was because of the recent cold snap - imagine, having a cold snap in Canada, at this time of year!!! who woulda thunk it?

It seems that at peak energy usage, between 4 to 7 pm, when the sun isn’t shining on the sunbeam catchers, and the wind wasn’t blowing the windmills, there was a danger of not being able to supply enough power for people to keep warm!!! So they had to import power from the neighbouring provinces that were using coal and gas!!!

Anyway, I read that Alberta has changed its policy, away from praying to the sun and wind gods, and is now in consultation with Ontario to build a nuclear power plant in Alberta for the future, so I guess something good came out of all this cold.

Prince Edward Island Bound

Then I read a story about P.E.I windmills - “Note to Self: ‘Flying Canadian Blades’ Is Not a Hockey Team, But Do Wear a Helmet”, about how the small province was sold on building 10 windmills for $60 million, and then were promised that the energy produced would be BELOW what they had been paying!!!

Well … the bolts cracked, there were problems with the main bearings, and some of the blades were ripped off by the wind!!! Since the turbine wasn’t operating and the blades were still and couldn’t move, the wind gusts just blew off the blades - just imagine those 56 meter (183 foot) blades flying at something or someone!!!

After $10 million in repair bills, there’s only 4 windmills left working, and that has left them with a half million dollars in lost revenues.

The good news is that a second windmill farm got cancelled. I guess you could say that their greenie plans are now blowing in the wind.

China Unbound

While Canada remains mired in 20th century thinking, China is soaring ahead with 21st century thinking. And I read a story about China’s new nuclear battery!!!! - ‘Chinese-developed nuclear battery has a 50-year lifespan — Betavolt BV100 built with Nickel-63 isotope and diamond semiconductor material’, that instead of the old nuclear batteries that used plutonium, these new ones use nickel isotopes and diamond semiconductors! and they’re going to last 50 years?

“and may eventually mean manufacturers can sell smartphones that never need charging”.

OK, so now, when I dream of someday buying a ‘Build Your Dream’ seagull electric car, it’ll come with a nuclear battery with a fifty year warrantee!!! Can you imagine buying a car that’ll last that long. It’s like buy one and be done.

I think it’s time that Canada joined the Belt and Road Initiative, and joined the new century.

Have fun and done.