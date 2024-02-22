I read a strange story about Canada’s war against using fossil fuel - ‘Senior Canadian Legislator Tables Bill to Jail People Who Speak Out in Favour of Fossil Fuels’ that not only would put into law the unproven assumptions about so-called climate change, but would punish us for even talking against it!!! Yikes!!! And it says that:

“… under this proposed anti-free speech measure, a gas station retailer could be fined C$50,000 for offering a complementary coffee and doughnut with every full tank.”

So, this bill is called ‘an act respecting fossil fuel advertising’. And one of my objections to this bill is the use of the term ‘fossil fuel’. As a rock hound, I enjoy going to old and new quarries and looking for fossils that are sometimes over 400 million years old. And so, I wondered what these fossils have to do with coal and oil.

Well … according to the internet of things, the term ‘fossil fuel’ goes back to 1759 (at least), and back then, the term ‘fossil’ meant ‘obtained by digging’ or ‘found buried in the earth’. OK, I can buy that.

But … this term ‘fossil fuel’ also claims that somehow some old, organic matter from dead plants got mixed up with some mud and then got buried under more sediment and mud and somehow over millions of years somehow chemically changed into carbon fuel. Now, that one I can’t buy.

Because I read a story about how they found a fossil of a tree that was over 350 million years old - ‘Weird ancient tree from before dinosaurs found in Canadian quarry’. Like, I mean, 350 million years - that tree should’ve turned into oil by now, eh?

You see … I often wonder how I can find fossils that are fairly close to the surface of the earth and that are more than 400 million years old, but I don’t find any oil there? or, how can oil be found that is way, way deeper than these quarries? I’ve read stories that some people say that the oil we find that deep is not made from decayed plants, but was made in the core of the earth many years farther back in time, and maybe is still being made today. Interesting!

And I also wonder that if decayed plants can magically become oil, why can’t it be replicated in a lab somewhere. It seems to me that it should be easy, since aren’t we supposed to be smarter than old ferns? And, haven’t we learned anything new since 1759?

It’s such a lot to wonder about. And I guess I’ll have to hurry up my wonderings, before that becomes illegal too.

Then I read another strange story about illegal immigration from Canada!!! (not from Mexico, but from Canada) into the US of A - ‘Eagle-eyed residents reveal sophisticated migrant smuggling operation at northern US border’, and I was wondering why there’s so much of this illegal immigration from Canada.

And I started to wonder again, and I imagined that maybe some fellow Canucks were quietly sneaking across the US border, and when they felt that they were safely inside of America, they stopped dead in their tracks, and then started screaming at the top of their lungs - “fossil fuel! fossil fuel! fossil fuel!” - since it was illegal to say that back home in Canada. And when they had finally gotten all this off their chest, these brave Canucks would first, apologize to their American listeners, and then turn around and quietly walk back home - because they didn’t want to be late for supper, eh!

Now, I don’t know where all these strange government ideas are coming from, and I guess we shouldn’t just take all this lying down either, but maybe, as my father used to tell me - ‘why don’t you go back to sleep, and try to wake up right, this time’.

Have fun, awakenly.