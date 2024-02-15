from Lewis

I read a story about the North Atlanteans’ problems in Iran, by Douglas Macgregor - ‘To Bomb or Not to Bomb Iran: That Is the Question’, and the part I liked was where he talked about C.S. Lewis, that:

“A great power’s descent into a hell of its own making is never swift. As C.S. Lewis taught, the descent is gradual, plodding, even measured until, suddenly, a great power like the United States discovers it has grossly underestimated its opponent.”

from Shelley

And then I read a story about the North Atlanteans’ problem in Russia, by Pepe Escobar - ‘Why Medvedev Is Free to Go Full Born to be Wild’, and the part I liked, was when he quoted the poem ‘Ozymandias’ by Percy Shelley, and said that:

“As we keep searching for light in the darkness of insanity – complete with a genocide running 24/7 – we may visualize the pedestal standing in the middle of a vast desert, painted by Shelley with a couple of sublime alliterations, ‘boundless and bare’ and ‘lone and level’. This is all about a vast empty space mirroring a political black void: the only thing that matters is the blind obsession for Total Power, the ‘sneer of cold command’ asserting the perpetuity of a hazy ‘rules-based international order’.

from the birds

Now, as you may know, I like to rise very early in the morning, and while the sun is rising, I can drink my cup of coffee while talking with the early birds about the world’s problems.

First, I heard that the birdies were all aflutter because one of their pigeon friends had just been freed – ‘A pigeon detained for 8 months on suspicion of spying for China has finally been set free’. And the birdies also assured me that they will now try to do the same, and free another message carrier named Julian.

Then, I asked them what was chirping around the nests about Ukrainistan, these days.

Well … it seems that big Z fired the other Z, but for no other reason than he was simply told to do it - he must have got a message via some other carrier pigeon. And also it seems that this cookie lady went over there, to make sure that everyone was singing from the same page and that they all knew who it was that supplies them with their birdseeds.

And then, I asked them what was being sung about Tucker going over to Russia. Well … it seems that the problem is that if anyone in the US of A talks to anyone in the RF, then they might get charged with that collusion thingy. So perhaps, this was just a way for people to touch base with each other, and perhaps, to leave some flying notes like birds do when they get out of the cage.

And I said, yeah some of the peeps are even saying that Tucker could be a veep. But after much chirping from them, it seems that no, no, no, it would be so much more funnier if he would be the press secretary.

from China

Then I read a story about a truly marvelous person, Professor Kang, whose mission is to help people today to understand the ancient classical poetry of China - ‘Reviving ancient poetic charm in modern society’, and he said that:

“What I've been trying to do is to bring classical poetry out of the study and into society, and into the lives of modern people. In short, it's about respecting the ancients while also respecting contemporary individuals, creating a resonance between classical poetry and the modern era … The classical poetry of China is, in essence, a condensed version of the evolutionary history of Chinese civilization … As our nation and its people mature, cultural confidence becomes the spiritual foundation and driving force for the Chinese people’s journey into the future."

Now, that got me to thinking, and while I was finishing my coffee, I sat wondering - what if Lewis, Shelley, and the ancient Chinese poets, and my feathered friends too, would all join together when they’re flying around up there in the heavens, and then perhaps we could call them - ‘poets without borders’!

Have fun. borderlessly.