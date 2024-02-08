I read a story about artificial intelligence - ‘Companies Turn to AI Because Real Intelligence is Hard to Find’, that had a quote that made me laugh, that:

“There is a desperate need for artificial intelligence in government because a search for real intelligence turns up empty.”

So, then I read another fun story – ‘How to Build an Origami Computer’, that talks about a comparison between origami and computers. While origami can be useful for certain things like:

“to design massive solar panels that can be folded up and transported into space, robots that swim through water to collect environmental data, stents that travel through tiny blood vessels, and more”

I began to wonder about how this could let us see the problems with our education today.

Origami can be seen as making a two dimensional thing [i.e. a piece of paper] into a three dimensional thing [e.g. a crane]. It’s fun to do, but it’s like reading Euclid’s ‘Elements’, that are also fun to work through.

Because, although origami and computers can be useful, they are only images, they are not how the universe actually is. We don’t live on flat earth or in two-dimensional space, our world is round and curved, and never straight lines to get somewhere.

And so, the problem arises when we look at how to fold a piece of paper onto a globe – it doesn’t fit. So don’t stop after reading Euclid’s ‘Elements’, but continue to read the books on ‘Conics’ and on ‘Sphaerics’, that are closer to reality.

So perhaps, instead of pressuring our young people to spend more time studying computers, far more time should be spent on studying poetry. So, if you want to teach your child origami, that’s fine, but you also should teach them things like haiku and tanka, that are also, closer to reality.

And then I remembered a wonderful poem by our friend, Percy Shelley, that says that we should be like chameleons, instead of acting like their earthly brothers, like lizards.

Chameleons feed on light and air:

Poets' food is love and fame:

If in this wide world of care

Poets could but find the same

With as little toil as they,

Would they ever change their hue

As the light chameleons do,

Suiting it to every ray

Twenty times a day?



Poets are on this cold earth,

As chameleons might be,

Hidden from their early birth

In a cave beneath the sea;

Where light is, chameleons change:

Where love is not, poets do:

Fame is love disguised: if few

Find either, never think it strange

That poets range.



Yet dare not stain with wealth or power

A poet's free and heavenly mind:

If bright chameleons should devour

Any food but beams and wind,

They would grow as earthly soon

As their brother lizards are.

Children of a sunnier star,

Spirits from beyond the moon,

Oh, refuse the boon!

And it seems that there is a clash between two types of chameleons, like there is between two types of baby-boomers. There’s Shelley’s type of chameleon, who refuse the boon and become like ‘children of a sunnier star, spirits from beyond the moon’, and then there’s our modern type of chameleon, who accept the boon and become like lickspittles for the North Atlanteans.

Perhaps, it’s like the boon not taken.

Have fun. Chameleonly.