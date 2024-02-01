the skeleton known as ‘Cheddar Man’

I read a rather disconcerting story that pooh-poohs the theory that early Britons may have been black - ‘Diversity Exhibition Laughably Claims Original Brits Were Black’.

Besides, does it really matter that much? Geez Louise, this racism stuff is deep – as can be seen in the very first sentence, that says:

“An exhibition celebrating ‘diversity’ in London laughably claims that the first Britons were black and that Britain was black for 7,000 years before white people arrived.”

Isn’t that a little arrogant to say ‘laughably’.

First of all, this assessment was based on DNA studies of a skeleton found in 1903 at Gough’s Cave, near Cheddar Gorge, in England (that some people call ‘Cheddar Man’) that was dated to be over 10,000 years old, and that this person ‘most probably’ had dark to black skin. Now, that makes sense to me, as it would probably apply to most people who lived in the area surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, at that time.

However, some people got their knickers in a knot, over the thought that Britons may have been black!!! (Excuse me, but your racism is showing.) It gets worse. Their evidence to refute the obvious, was that a geneticist said that:

“predicting likely pigmentation based on ‘giveaway’ genes was inaccurate”.

I assume that this means that the DNA testing done couldn’t prove the amount of melanin that would be present in that person’s skin, i.e. the testing couldn’t prove whether they had light brown skin or had dark brown skin. Therefore, it also cannot prove that the person was melaninly-challenged or not!!!

So, the final verdict is that this person may have been black, or may not have been black. And they may have been a Briton or they may not have been a Briton. Maybe they was just visiting – from either northern Africa (inside the pillars of Hercules) that the Greeks called Libya, or from western Africa (outside the pillars of Egypt) that the Greeks called Ethiopia.

But then they really got all bent out of shape when, in a children’s book - ‘Brilliant Black British History’, by Atinuke, a Nigerian-born poet and author, was written that black people built Stonehenge. This is something that was then self-righteously opposed, writing that:

“despite there being absolutely no evidence of this at all.”

Aaahhh … but as I showed in my presentation ‘In Defence of King Arthur’, according to Geoffrey of Monmouth in his book ‘The History of the Kings of Briton’, the stones used to construct Stonehenge were from Africa, and that:

“many years ago, the Giants transported them from the remotest confines of Africa and set them up in Ireland at a time when they inhabited the country”.

So, if stones could come from Africa to Briton, I would think that people could have come from Africa to Briton as well.

And lastly, for our story to say that this ‘Cheddar’ person from Gough’s Cave was the first Briton is also absurd, as it doesn’t account for anyone who lived in Briton earlier than 10,000 years ago, like perhaps someone who lived there 100,000 years ago, or perhaps even more!

Too bad that DNA testing couldn’t tell how far back this racism gene goes. I suspect that in the overall history of man, it’s a fairly recent genetic mutation.

Then, I was wondering if this problem, like most of the political problems in the world today are merely ‘historical left-overs’ from the era of colonialism. Perhaps, racism is just another of these moldy ‘left-overs’.

Have fun, unmoldedly.