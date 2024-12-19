Lately, I’ve read a lot of stories about the tariff myth - the scare stories about Trump’s threat of tariffs against Canada. Because first, it should be remembered that the Canadian oligarchs are the ones that have steered our economy towards making Canada totally dependent on exporting to the US market.

For example, while Canada produces about 4.5 MMb/d (that’s 4.5 million barrels per day) of crude oil, 97% of it is exported to the United States!!! That’s not Trump’s fault, but the oligarchs’ fault, who made Canada into a cheap labor source and cheap raw material source for the US market. Perhaps the tariffs would be a good thing, and maybe force Canada to diversify its markets away from total reliance on the US market and more towards other markets, or perhaps even supplying crude oil to eastern Canada that now relies on imported oil.

So then, I read a story about one possible way for Canada to follow – ‘Malaysia’s first domestically produced electric car, is it the brother of Geely Galaxy?’, about how Malaysia is developing its own domestically produced electric cars! With the help of China, of course - although the Geely Group very smartly kept their ownership level to 49.9%, that would allow for a Malaysian majority ownership.

“In terms of pricing, the Proton e.Mas7 is nearly $10,000 (about RMB 73,000) cheaper than the same-level competitor of Chinese electric car giant BYD in the local market. Proton said its goal is to make electric vehicles affordable for Malaysians.”

So then I was wondering, that instead of believing the myth that Canada is meant to simply re-assemble Japanese and American cars in Canada, for export to the US market (of course), perhaps the tariffs would be a good thing, and might force Canada to actually develop our own domestic car manufacturing industry, like Malaysia is proving can be done, that is not a myth.

And my feathered friend chirped, that perhaps we should put a tariff on myths?

Hmmm … maybe Canada’s myth-making is running at over-capacity!

And then I read a story about Canada’s mythical euthanasia policy - ‘Assisted dying now accounts for one in 20 Canada deaths’, that says that in reality,

“The median age of this group was more than 77. The vast majority – around 96% - had a death deemed ‘reasonably foreseeable’, due to severe medical conditions such as cancer.”

So, it would not be a myth to assume that, instead of waiting until our time has naturally come, Canada prematurely decides to bump off its elderly and save all that money from not having to provide medical care for us ill seniors. Most of us seniors are somewhat ready for when God does call us home - we don’t need anyone kicking us off the train, before our estimated time of arrival, if you know what I mean.

And then I read a story about the Ukraine war - ‘Onward to Slavyansk’, that although the story is about unraveling some of the myths and misinformation about Russia, the part that I liked reading was about the battle for Pokrovsk and Anna of Kiev:

“The Ukrainians were determined to defend Pokrovsk at any cost. They even threw in their best Brigade, the so-called “Anna of Kiev” aka “French Brigade”. Named after Anna Yaroslavna, (1036-1079 approximately), daughter of Kiev Prince Yaroslav the Wise. Anna married French King Henry I and thus became the Queen of France. And a quite lovely one too, if one can believe the paintings.”

And I thought that instead of people reading made-up myths in those wacko books (written by British intelligence) about France’s Merovingian bloodlines that they claim trace back to Jesus and Mary Magdalen (not in the least bit true, by the way), perhaps France should instead study its actual royal bloodline going back to Anna and Russia, and to the descendants of Rurik, the first ruler of the Rus!!!

And for those of you who wish to know more about Anna and Rurik, I will be giving a presentation to my good friends at the Rising Tide Foundation on:

‘The Chronicles of Novgorod’ - A glimpse into the story of Ancient Russia – who were the Rus people? and who were the Varangians? and what about the Khazarians? the Mongols? the Crusades? and the Crimean slave trade?

Have fun, mythbuster-ly.