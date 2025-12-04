I read a rather disturbing story – ‘The Metaphysical Betrayal: From Cult Leader to Kremlin Tool’ by Courtney Turner, and although I didn’t really understand most of it (I spent more time asking Noah Webster what this or that word meant) I came away with the impression that she doesn’t like Lyndon LaRouche or Plato! because of their ‘embrace of unmoored idealism that dismisses evidence-based reality’. Whoa! Seeing that LaRouche and Plato are two of my heroes, I needed to find an answer to Ms. Turner.

And so I read a story by our good friend Matt Ehret – ‘Is LaRouche Lying About Plato’s Opposition to Aristotle? (a response to Courtenay Turner)’ that answered it much better than I could ever have hoped to do.

But then, my feathered friend brought me a note that he found floating on the breeze, that turned out to be written by an old acquaintance, Geriwether Shoestrap, and well… just let me type out the letter and you can read it for yourself.

The Bam! Bam! Bam! from the gavel, signaled that the meeting was about to come to order, as Mr. LaRust stood up and addressed the restless but quieting crowd. ‘Welcome everyone to the monthly meeting of the Concerned Citizens of Utopia. OK, let’s see what’s on the agenda today. Aaahh… first we have to address the latest protest from a Ms. Turner, - I’m not sure if I know her, I do know a Head Turner and a Page Turner, maybe they’re related somehow - but anyway, she says that we are nothing but a bunch of un-moored idealists. Order! Order! Order! Now, to be fair, I do think she’s at least half-right – we are a bunch of idealists. No doubt about it. But it’s the un-moored part that has raised some hackles on the back of some necks. Because perhaps, she might be trying to insinuate that we’re un-Mored? How preposterous! Why, Thomas More, the author of that venerated text, Utopia, is one of our patron saints! We could never be un-Mored! Or perhaps, she might be implying that we’re somehow anti-Moor. Au Contraire, we’ve always praised the Moors, especially the ones from Andalusia, who first translated those long-lost Greek stories for us, and that lead us on that rough road to recover another venerated text of us idealists, Plato’s Republic. Order! Order! Order! So next, we have a proposal from Mr. Farmer, who says that we must insist that Ms. Turner change the word un-moored to unshackled. And I can see that this motion has been approved by your loud round of applause, of cheering and clapping, especially from our smiling poets sitting in the back of the hall, who keep shouting ‘Unshackled Idealists of the World Unite!!!’ Order! Order! Order! OK, OK, I think we should take a quick break before continuing our meeting. Ooohhh… tonight’s snacks are moon-cakes that were kindly sent to us from Mr. Jewels, and also some huckleberry tarts that were brought by Mr. and Mrs. Mark – ok, let’s have our friendly twain of Marks unshackle those cakes and tarts, so we can have our just desserts! And after the break, we will again be regaled by Edgar Allan as he reads for us another wonderful chapter from his timeless book In Search of Eldorado!!!”

Have fun, ideally.