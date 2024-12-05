I read a story about President Biden’s first trip to Africa - “What is Biden’s purpose in visiting Angola?”, that even though he waited until his last month in office to go to Africa, the purpose of his visit seems to be nothing more than to promote the ‘Lobito corridor’, about which the author says that:

“The 1,300-kilometer project, with only five stations along the way, is clearly intended to move minerals from mining areas to ports as quickly as possible, with almost no meaningful interaction with Africa’s industrial or population centers.”

While Biden’s promises may all sound dandy, nonetheless, for a person in Africa :

“I only hear the sound of footsteps on the stairs, but no one comes down.”

because the real problem is that:

“So far, not an inch of railway has been laid due to funding issues.”

And while I was reading about the cathedral in France being rebuilt, I found this wonderful story - “Notre-Dame: How Europe’s great cathedrals owe much to Muslim craftsmen” by Diana Darke, that:

“In medieval times, Arab craftsmen led the world with their sublime, sophisticated building skills … When Europe’s great cathedrals were built over a thousand years ago, they, too, were at the forefront of science. Their size, their height and their sheer complexity were the very embodiment of the latest engineering technology. Nothing comparable had been seen on the European continent before except in modern Spain and Portugal, where Arab Muslims, originally from Syria, had been ruling for nearly 800 years, and in Sicily, where Arab Muslims originally from Egypt and North Africa, had been ruling for over 250 years.”

And as proof, she took a picture of Arabic numerals that were found on the beams during a study of Salisbury cathedral!!!

And I also found out that Ms. Darke has written two books about the European debt to Islamic architecture - ‘Islamesque: The Forgotten Craftsmen Who Built Europe’s Medieval Monuments (2024)’ and her earlier book - ‘Stealing from the Saracens (2020)’.

Maybe now we can finally change the name of the so-called’ Gothic cathedrals to their correct name, Islamesque cathedrals. For those who might want to know, these two books are now on my Christmas gift wish list.

And then I was wondering where this skilled workforce will go to, now that their work is done in Paris.

And my feathered friend chirped, to Gaza, of course!

And so then I read a story about Gaza’s future need for restoration - “206 priceless archaeological, heritage sites destroyed by Israel in Gaza: Palestinian official”, that would include:

“Prominent among archaeological sites targeted by the Israeli army in Gaza are the Great Omari Mosque, Byzantine Church in Jabalia, Shrine of Al-Khadir in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, and Blakhiya Byzantine cemetery (the Anthedon of Palestine) in northwestern Gaza City. Also on the list are the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, 400-year-old Al-Saqqa House, and Sayed al-Hashim Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in Gaza.”

And I suppose it’s only right, that after the Islamic architects helped to build Europe, that Europe should return the favor and help to re-build Gaza.

Have fun, restoringly.