I read a story about the hearings being held, on ‘so-called’ interference in Canadian elections - ‘The Big China Con’ about how some dishonest reporters concocted this whole scandal, even though the ‘so-called’ interference had zero effect on the election’s outcome.

So, I read a little more about our elections, and it seems that in the last federal election in 2021, 62% of the eligible voters voted, in the 2022 Ontario provincial election 43% voted, and in the 2022 Toronto municipal mayoral election 29% voted.

That seemed a bit funny, because the closer to home the elections were, the less interested we were. But it could also mean that the media’s interference in the elections is more pronounced at the federal level, because the same narrative can be pushed all across the country at the same time, instead of actually talking about the different issues in different parts of the country, and the national media can just grab one bone (of contention) and chew away at the approved narrative day after day after day. Perhaps.

But that would suggest that there’s not enough discussion (or interference) in our elections. Now, I’m all for free speech, so I guess I’m not against so-called interference in our elections, as long as it’s right out in the open, as in an honest discussion of ideas. For example, if you wanted to know a foreign country’s view of our elections, you should be able to go to their embassy’s website and just read it. That would be honest discussion (honest interference).

But … if we look at any actual evidence of ‘so-called’ interference presented at the hearings – THERE IS NONE. And any that is presented is redacted – we’re not allowed to see it or hear it, but only to just trust the government intelligence agency?!? But shouldn’t not allowing Canadians to know the truth, be considered actual interference.

Since most Canadians speak English as a first language, any interference in our elections probably wouldn’t be coming from ‘foreign-language’ countries, but would be coming from English-speaking countries, like the United States or the United Kingdom, eh? Which country supplies the funds for all these NGO’s running around in Canada, trying to spread their influence? [spoiler alert: it’s not China]

But then, a little birdie quietly chirped to me that the birds are becoming worried that the government might censor the birds. After all, they are illegal immigrants, that migrate to another country every year and then come back - undeclared. And who knows what chirpings they were listening to down there when they migrate, and what they’re chirping about when they do come back up here? The birds seem worried that the government may ban chirping and singing of birds during the election period! That would be so sadly quiet.

A few years ago, I remember reading a wonderful book ‘Music of the Birds’ by Lang Elliott, and the first chapter ‘Why Birds Sing’ really got me wondering. Some people say that male birds sing [almost all, but not quite all, birds that sing are the males] because they’re trying to stake out their claim to their territory. And others claim that the male birds sing to attract a female for mating. And I’m sure all these reasons are probably true, but for me, I thought that there might be more – that maybe they just like to sing!

So with that in mind, I wrote a little poem for my feathered (and un-feathered) friends:

Is it to herald your regal realm,

proclaims this voice serene and bold?

For all who hear it are in your care,

from God that right you do uphold!

Is it a message sent far and wide –

an envoy to a love unseen?

That seeks a mate with the proper strain,

to share your crown and be your queen.

Or do you bring us such joy to hear,

because you simply love to sing?

My heart bows down as I pass your throne –

my feathered friend – you should be king!

So, in the next elections, we should let all the birds sing!

[note: someone once told me, that all birds sing, except the vultures!]

Have fun. singingly