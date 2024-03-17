Homer and Virgil talking, by William Lyon Shoestrap

Virgil:

Say, Homer. I wanted to ask you, do you believe in pre-destination? For I certainly do – that from the moment that we’re born, our whole life is pre-determined for us, that we can’t do anything but follow our destiny, and but follow wherever our fate leads us.

Homer:

Well, Virgil, let’s just say that I believe in the infinity of fate.

Virgil:

What is this ‘infinity’ of fate, Homer?

Homer:

Well Virgil, to look at fate, first we have to select a moment, any moment of your life, and stop time at exactly that moment. Then, at that precise moment, we can see all the interconnections between your life and the rest of the universe, and from seeing all that, we can determine the future course of your entire life, that is pre-determined from that moment in time onward.

Virgil:

Yes, yes, yes. I agree, it’s pre-determination, like pre-destination, right?

Homer:

Yes, it is now pre-determined, but only at that moment in time. But next, for there to be a future, we have to unstop time. And at the very next moment that occurs (within the twinkling of an eye) something changes. And nothing in the universe is pre-determined anymore.

Virgil:

What?

Homer:

Yes, and so now, we have to stop time again, because we see that in that very next moment when we unstopped time, the universe is not the same as it was in the first moment when we had stopped time. And the universe of this second moment has changed in some way (maybe in a large way or maybe in just a small way) but it has changed, and so, it has changed you.

Virgil:

And now what?

Homer:

Well, Virgil, now that we have stopped time again at this second moment, we have to look again at all the interconnections between your life and the rest of the universe, and we have to re-examine and re-determine again the future course of your entire life, so that it is now once again pre-determined from that second moment in stopped time onward.

Virgil:

OK, but it’s pre-determined again, right?

Homer:

Oh yes, of course. Well … that is until the very next moment in time, and then we’ll have to do this all over again a third time.

Virgil:

Does this go on forever? Is there no end to these moments?

Homer:

Well, it would seem that there is an infinite number of these moments, and so, the way I see it, we have an infinity of fate. And in each new moment the universe has changed, sometimes by the universe itself, and sometimes by those things and people near to us. And sometimes, it is we, ourselves, that change, and it is we ourselves that change the universe, and so, it is we that change the moments of others. And so perhaps, I think that there is an infinity of infinities of fate.

Virgil:

Naaahhh, come on, be honest! You just made that up, just now, didn’t you, Homer?

Homer:

Yes, but that was at that moment, and now this is another moment.

Virgil:

Uuuuuuuugggggghhhh!!!

Have fun. Un-ugh-ly.