I was thinking, today is March 15th - when the soothsayer warns Julius Caesar - ‘beware the ides of march’!

And I read a rather disturbing story about the war in Iran - ‘America Is Winning, Without Mercy’, where Pete Hegseth, the U.S. Secretary of War said:

“America is winning—decisively, devastatingly, and without mercy. They are toast, and they know it. And we have only just begun to hunt, dismantle, demoralise, destroy, and defeat their capabilities…”

And I thought about this idea of ‘without mercy’, that it’s an idea that’s so sorrowful. And I remembered that in the olden days of Geoffrey Chaucer, there was an old English word that meant compassion and mercy, and it was ‘ruth’. And if you were compassionate and merciful, then you were ruthful. But if you had no compassion or no mercy, then you were ruthless. What if our world today would become ruthless?

And it reminded me of a poem by our friend, John Keats - ‘La Belle Dame Sans Merci’:

O what can ail thee, knight-at-arms,

Alone and palely loitering?

The sedge has withered from the lake,

And no birds sing.

O what can ail thee, knight-at-arms,

So haggard and so woe-begone?

The squirrel’s granary is full,

And the harvest’s done.

I see a lily on thy brow,

With anguish moist and fever-dew,

And on thy cheeks a fading rose

Fast withereth too.

I met a lady in the meads,

Full beautiful—a faery’s child,

Her hair was long, her foot was light,

And her eyes were wild.

I made a garland for her head,

And bracelets too, and fragrant zone;

She looked at me as she did love,

And made sweet moan.

I set her on my pacing steed,

And nothing else saw all day long,

For sidelong would she bend, and sing

A faery’s song.

She found me roots of relish sweet,

And honey wild, and manna-dew,

And sure in language strange she said—

‘I love thee true’.

She took me to her Elfin grot,

And there she wept and sighed full sore,

And there I shut her wild wild eyes

With kisses four.

And there she lullèd me asleep,

And there I dreamed—Ah! woe betide!—

The latest dream I ever dreamt

On the cold hill side.

I saw pale kings and princes too,

Pale warriors, death-pale were they all;

They cried—‘La Belle Dame sans Merci

Thee hath in thrall!’

I saw their starved lips in the gloam,

With horrid warning gapèd wide,

And I awoke and found me here,

On the cold hill’s side.

And this is why I sojourn here,

Alone and palely loitering,

Though the sedge is withered from the lake,

And no birds sing.

‘La Belle Dame Sans Merci by John Keats’ by Robert Anning Bell

Perhaps, a world without mercy is like a world where no birds sing.

And my feathered friend chirped, that a world where no birds are singing, is a world that’s not worth living in.

Perhaps, Mr. Hegseth won’t win his war, until there are no more birds left singing. And so, when I listen to the news about the fighting in Iran, I just keep wondering ‘are the birds still singing?’

Because I hope that the birds in Iran are still singing.

Have fun, ruthfully.