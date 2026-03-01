I read an interesting story by Lucy Wyatt - ‘The Epstein Effect explodes’ that brought up a point about Epstein that so many other writers are ignoring.

“According to his own account, it was in 1985 he was invited to join David Rockefeller’s Trilateral Commission. Apparently they needed a ‘money man’ who could explain how money and currency flows work. Rockefeller and his associates clearly felt that the young Jeffrey - only 32 at the time - could help them… This prestigious invitation - together with one to join the board of Rockefeller University and another ten years later to join the Council on Foreign Relations - gave Epstein, however, all the validity he needed.”

So… Epstein was invited (!!!) to become an obedient SQUIRE to serve the KNIGHTS at the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations - two of the eastern liberal establishment’s top stink-tanks.

And my feathered friend chirped, it seems like he was made a manager at the inn, along the road to hell!

And I read another story about the Epstein file - ‘A Zhou Dynasty mirror: America’s collapse of ritual and music’, that looks at the Epstein problem from the lessons learned during the ‘collapse of ritual and music’ in the Western Zhou Dynasty.

“Ritual wasn’t just ceremony – it was the code governing power, justice and social conduct. Music wasn’t mere entertainment – it symbolized the shared values and cultural harmony that held society together. When ritual becomes empty performance and music loses its soul, order doesn’t vanish overnight – but it is already rotting from within. In many ways, America today appears to be living through its own modern collapse of ritual and music.”

“Traditional Chinese governance long emphasized the principle of ‘virtue first, punishment second’. Laws set the floor – but virtue sets the ceiling. Without ethical restraint, even the most sophisticated system can be manipulated. Without shared moral intuition, even perfect procedures can become political theater.”

And then I remembered that next Sunday we have to go through that strange ritual of turning the dial on our time machines ahead an hour.

And my feathered friend chirped, I guess that means we’ll be on MST - Maple Syrup Time.

Then I read a story about archeological work in China - ‘New dating of crania fossils from Hubei redefines East Asia’s early human history’, that pushes back the clock for dating the Yunxian Man fossils to 1.7 million years ago!!!

“the discovery will reshape people's understanding of early human migration in East Asia… This achievement represents a significant step toward clarifying the debate and addressing the question of whether China's earliest humans migrated from the West and Africa, or were indigenous to the region.”

However, it seems that most writers get the ‘out of Africa’ theory wrong. As the late Christopher Ehret taught us, that around 2.6 million years ago, a hominin living in Africa began to INVENT tools out of stone, that it was this INVENTIVENESS that made us actual humans, and that it was the spread of this INVENTION ‘out of Africa’ that started human history.

And my feathered friend chirped, so it’s IDEAS, that migrate, like music.

And then I read some sad stories about war in Iran.

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps Maria Machado is going to ask for her peace medal back!?!?

Have fun, musically.