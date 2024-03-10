It is thought that a dark age overtook the Greek civilization, some time around 1500 BC. It is also around this 1500 BC time period (or probably earlier) when a similar decline occurred in Egyptian civilization, i.e. around the time of Moses.

And so, perhaps we could look at this man, named Moses, to see if we could learn from him, what to do if we’re in a dark age, again.

According to Strabo, a Greek who lived from 64 BC to 24 AD, this is what he wrote about Moses [from the Geography, 16.2.34-37]:

“34. As for Judaea … it is inhabited in general, as is each place in particular, by mixed stocks of people from Aegyptian and Arabian and Phoenician tribes … But though the inhabitants are mixed up thus, the most prevalent of the accredited reports in regard to the temple at Jerusalem represents the ancestors of the present Judaeans, as they are called, as Aegyptians.”

So, it seems that the area that the North Atlanteans call the ‘Middle East’ today, even way back at the time of Moses was ‘mixed’ - Aegyptians. Arabians and Phoenicians. And Strabo refers to the ‘Judaeans’ as ‘Aegyptians’.

“35. Moses, namely, was one of the Aegyptian priests, and held a part of Lower Aegypt, as it is called, but he went away from there to Judaea, since he was displeased with the state of affairs there, and was accompanied by many people who worshipped the Divine Being. For he said, and taught, that the Aegyptians were mistaken in representing the Divine Being by the images of beasts and cattle, as were also the Libyans; and that the Greeks were also wrong in modelling gods in human form; for, according to him, God is this one thing alone that encompasses us all and encompasses land and sea – the thing which we call heaven, or universe, or the nature of all that exists. What man, then, if he has sense, could be bold enough to fabricate an image of God resembling any creature amongst us? Nay, people should leave off all image-carving, and, setting apart a sacred precinct and a worthy sanctuary, should worship God without an image; and people who have good dreams should sleep in the sanctuary, not only themselves on their own behalf, but also others for the rest of the people; and those who live self-restrained and righteous lives should always expect some blessing or gift or sign from God, but no other should expect them.”

And, Strabo calls Moses an Aegyptian priest, who disagreed with the current Aegyptian image of God, as well as disagreeing with the Greek images of gods.

“36. Now Moses, saying things of this kind, persuaded not a few thoughtful men and led them away to this place where the settlement of Jerusalem now is; and he easily took possession of the place, since it was not a place that would be looked on with envy, nor yet one for which anyone would make a serious fight; for it is rocky, and, although it itself is well supplied with water, its surrounding territory is barren and waterless, and the part of the territory within a radius of sixty stadia is also rocky beneath the surface. At the same time Moses, instead of using arms, put forward as defence his sacrifices and his Divine Being, being resolved to seek a seat of worship for Him and promising to deliver to the people a kind of worship and a kind of ritual which would not oppress those who adopted them either with expenses or with divine obsessions or with other absurd troubles. Now Moses enjoyed fair repute with these people, and organised no ordinary kind of government, since the peoples all round, one and all, came over to him, because of his dealings with them and of the prospects he held out to them.”

But it seems that Moses did not use force, but used peaceful promises, if the people adopted his ‘kind of worship’ - a worship that would not oppress them, and his ‘kind of government’ - a government, we can assume, that also did not oppress them.

“37. His successors for some time abided by the same course, acting righteously and being truly pious toward God; but afterwards, in the first place, superstitious men were appointed to the priesthood, and then tyrannical people; and from superstition arose abstinence from flesh, from which it is their custom to abstain even today, and circumcisions and excisions and other observances of the kind. And from the tyrannies arose the bands of robbers; for some revolted and harassed the country, both their own country and that of their neighbours, whereas others, co-operating with the rulers, seized the property of others and subdued much of Syria and Phoenicia. But still they had respect for their acropolis, since they did not loathe it as the seat of tyranny, but honoured and revered it as a holy place.”

And Strabo tells us that at first, righteous and pious men led Moses’ people, but then they were followed by superstitious men, and later by tyrannical men. And so it seems to be, with the decline of all civilizations - from the ancient Atlanteans to the modern North Atlanteans.

And I think this is a lesson we could learn now, as we look at our uncertain future. If we continue to listen to superstitious men and women, then we should expect that they will soon be followed by tyrannical men and women.

And so then, I read a story by Friedrich Schiller - ‘The Mission of Moses’, to try to learn how to think like Moses.

Have fun.