I read a story about Prime Minister Carney’s stop in British Columbia, to meet with some Indigenous groups, before he flew to Beijing - ‘Carney didn’t meet ‘coastal First Nations,’ he met an environmentalist group named Coastal First Nations’, that said:

“Prime Minister Mark Carney flew to B.C. for a meeting with ‘Coastal First Nations’, crediting them as ancient guardians of the Pacific Coast. ‘Coastal First Nations have stewarded the waters of the B.C. North Coast from time immemorial’, he wrote in a statement.”

Well, at first look, it seemed that he was going to meet with some Coastal Indigenous native people, but no!!!

“Carney didn’t meet with a governing body representing the more than 100 First Nations on the B.C. coast. In fact, he didn’t meet with an Indigenous governing body of any kind. Carney met with an anti-pipeline non-profit that has done business under the name ‘Coastal First Nations’ since 2002. Prior to that, it was called Turning Point, and operated out of the offices of the David Suzuki Foundation.”

I guess that before Canada builds a pipeline, it has to get permission from our resident Luddites!!! I know that David Suzuki has been around a long time, but I don’t think it’s been from time immemorial.

And my feathered friend chirped, it might be true, cause I can’t remember how long he’s been around for.

So then, I’ve been reading lots of stories about Canada’s agreement with China about Chinese electric cars coming into Canada. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Canada will allow up to 49,000 Chinese-made electric cars with a most-favored-nation tariff rate of 6.1%. However, if Canadians buy almost 2 million new cars each year, it doesn’t seem like much. Or does it?

Looking back to before Canada went psycho and slapped an additional 100% tariff on imports of made-in-China electric cars (even though Canada is for free trade and against tariffs), in 2023 maybe around 44,000 EVs from China were sold in Canada, with pretty well all of these Chinese-made EVs being Teslas. But I didn’t want to buy an expensive Tesla, I wanted an inexpensive BYD Seagull.

So, increasing the total allowable Chinese EV imports from 44,000 to 49,000 a year, seems like small potatoes, but the agreement further says:

“With this agreement, it is also anticipated that, in five years, more than 50% of these vehicles will be affordable EVs with an import price of less than $35,000, creating new lower-cost options for Canadian consumers.”

An inexpensive Chinese made electric car that is light-years ahead of any other electric cars in the world, for under $35,000!!! And remember, China has over 100 EV brands, and Canada has ZERO!!! And the agreement says even more:

“It is expected that within three years, this agreement will drive considerable new Chinese joint-venture investment in Canada with trusted partners to protect and create new auto manufacturing careers for Canadian workers, and ensure a robust build-out of Canada’s EV supply chain.”

Are they saying that I’ll soon be able to buy an inexpensive Chinese brand electric car that’s made in Canada??? That would be sooo nice!!! And if they are built in Canada, who says that any Chinese manufacturing ventures in Canada have to be built in Ontario? Maybe it’ll be built in Alberta??? or in Quebec??? And who says they have to be built in Canada. What if China jointly builds a manufacturing plant in Mexico, or even in the United States, that can be imported into Canada via that free trade agreement?

And my feathered friend chirped, gentlemen, start your engines!!!

But then I couldn’t believe it, when I read a story about the new academy in China - ‘my country’s first interstellar navigation academy established’, that the School of Interstellar Navigation at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences was officially inaugurated.

“This specialized school will focus on cutting-edge fields such as interstellar propulsion, deep-space communication and navigation, and space science, cultivating urgently needed interdisciplinary talents with solid foundations, strategic vision, and a strong sense of national responsibility.”

It seems that, hopefully, while young Canadians will be learning how to navigate electric cars, young Chinese students will be learning how to navigate interstellar space!!!

And my feathered friend chirped, China will really be light years ahead of Canada, then!!!

Have fun, light-speedily.