Edgar Allan Poe and Canada

Today, when we think of Edgar Allan Poe, we think of the writer of wild and fantastic tales, and of stories of that brilliant detective, C. Auguste Dupin (the anti-Sherlock-Holmes), and of his wonderful poems, like The Raven, The Bells and El Dorado.

But we should also think of a young man (following the influence of his grandfather, David Poe, Quartermaster General in the Continental Army) who would leave West Point Military Academy and become America’s greatest ‘counterintelligence operative’ – doing battle against the Edinburgh branch of the British Secret Intelligence Service – the Edinburgh Review, and against their deployed literary hacks of the ‘Young America’ movement and the ‘transcendentalists’ under Ralph Waldo Emerson - in defence of America’s ‘moral compass’.

In his short story ‘Mellonta Tauta’, first published in February 1849, Poe provides us with a masterful and devastating projection of what may happen to the great American experiment in republicanism – like Plato’s story of what befell Atlantis, and like Solon’s story of what befell Athens.

Poe deftly inserts his story between two bookends – in the form of a political warning.

First, the story begins with an introductory note (our first book-end) that reads:

‘I have the honor of sending you, for your magazine, an article which I hope you will be able to comprehend rather more distinctly than I do myself. It is a translation, by my friend, Martin Van Buren Mavis, (sometimes called the ‘Toughkeepsie Seer’) of an odd-looking MS. which I found, about a year ago, tightly corked up in a jug floating in the Mare Tenebrarum – a sea well described by the Nubian geographer, but seldom visited now-a-days, except for the transcendentalists and divers for crotchets.’

This ‘odd-looking’ manuscript, it seems, was found in a bottle in the Mare Tenebrarum (i.e. Sea of Darkness) that is only visited by the transcendentalists (i.e. people looking for eccentric opinions – crotchets) and the ‘translator’ is Martin Van Buren Mavis (i.e. the maven, or all-knowing seer) from Tough-keepsie (i.e. Poughkeepsie, N.Y.).

Martin Van Buren had been one of the founders of the Jacksonian ‘Democratic’ party, was the vice-President (1832-1836) under President Andrew Jackson, and then was President (1837-1841). This leads us to assume that, perhaps, this story is written as a warning against Van Buren, and against his ‘odd-looking manuscript’.

And second, near the very end of the story, comes a final explanation (the other bookend) that reads:

“I have, therefore, only time enough to add that, from a hasty inspection of the facsimiles of newspapers, &c, &c, I find that the great men in those days among the Amriccans, were one John, a smith, and one Zachary, a tailor ...”

Aha! This ‘Zachary, a tailor’, must refer to Zachary Taylor who was very soon to be inaugurated as the next President of the United States on March 5th 1849. This leads us to assume that, perhaps, this story was written as a warning for President Taylor against Van Buren?

OK, so let’s go back and see what this odd-looking manuscript from Van Buren was, that Taylor should be warned against.

In the spring of 1848, Van Buren had written ‘an odd-looking manuscript’ (called the Barnburner Manifesto) that seemed to support the Wilmot Proviso – that opposed the expansion of slavery into the territory recently acquired from Mexico.

With this Barnburner Manifesto, had Van Buren suddenly gone from supporting the southern slave-holders to supporting the northern abolitionists !?!

Earlier, in Van Buren’s inaugural address, on March 4th 1837, the ‘pro-slavery’ president stated that

“… if the desire of those of my countrymen who were favorable to my election was gratified, I must go into the Presidential chair the inflexible and uncompromising opponent of every attempt on the part of Congress to abolish slavery in the District of Columbia against the wishes of the slaveholding States, and also with a determination equally decided to resist the slightest interference with it in the States where it exists.”

But Van Buren’s disastrous economic policies after the shutting down of the Second National Bank in 1836, and his proposal for an Independent Treasury, resulted in the defeat of his attempt at re-election in 1840, and the election of the Whig, General William Harrison, who unfortunately died after one month in office (!?!) and was succeeded disastrously by John Tyler.

Van Buren’s bid for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination in 1844 was also unsuccessful, and James Polk became president (another disaster), when the loss of Whig votes to the Liberty party was enough to win New York state for the Democrats, and to tilt the election in Polk’s favor.

With the presidential election in 1848, and with the propaganda raised around this ‘Barnburner Manifesto’, Van Buren had become the presidential candidate for the Free Soil Party – a fusion of disgruntled Whigs who had seceded from the New York Whig party, of disgruntled Democrats (the Barnburner faction of Van Buren supporters) who seceded from the New York Democratic party, and of some of the abolitionists from the New York Liberty party!

Was Van Buren simply trying for a repeat of the previous election, to take enough votes away from Taylor and the Whigs, to either be in the position of controlling the balance of power in New York, or, to be able to throw the election to the Democrats?

Was this why Taylor should be warned against Van Buren?!? Or, what was the warning really about?

Well …. back to our story, that begins on April 1st 2848 – on April Fool’s Day, a thousand years into the future, on board a balloon ‘Skylark’ that is travelling across the American continent, ‘Pundita’ [the author of the story] has been discussing the balloon flight and suddenly she says:

“do you remember our flight on the railroad across the Kanadaw continent?”

– the ‘Kanadaw’ continent (i.e. Canada), and not the ‘American’ continent ?!?

Well, it seems that the American Republic no longer exists, but it has all been absorbed into ‘Kanadaw’. The plan of the British Empire, as we have seen in Aaron Burr’s treason, was to foster the splitting up of the United States and their confederation (i.e. absorption) into the British colonies of Canada. This plan appears to have succeeded. But how was this done?

The next day, Pundita says that:

“I am almost devoured by ennui. Pundit is the only conversible person on board; and he, poor soul! can speak of nothing but antiquities. He has been occupied all the day in the attempt to convince me that the ancient Amriccans governed themselves! – did ever anybody hear of such an absurdity? – that they existed in a sort of every-man-for-himself confederacy, after the fashion of the ‘prairie dogs’ that we read of in fable. He says that they started with the queerest idea conceivable, viz: that all men are born free and equal – this in the very teeth of the laws of gradation so visibly impressed upon all things both in the moral and physical universe. Every man ‘voted’, as they called it – that is to say meddled with public affairs – until at length, it was discovered that what is everybody's business is nobody’s, and that the ‘Republic’ (so the absurd thing was called) was without a government at all.”

“It is related, however, that the first circumstance which disturbed, very particularly, the self-complacency of the philosophers who constructed this ‘Republic’, was the startling discovery that universal suffrage gave opportunity for fraudulent schemes, by means of which any desired number of votes might at any time be polled, without the possibility of prevention or even detection, by any party which should be merely villainous enough not to be ashamed of the fraud. A little reflection upon this discovery sufficed to render evident the consequences, which were that rascality must predominate – in a word, that a republican government could never be any thing but a rascally one.”

“While the philosophers, however, were busied in blushing at their stupidity in not having foreseen these inevitable evils, and intent upon the invention of new theories, the matter was put to an abrupt issue by a fellow of the name of Mob, who took every thing into his own hands and set up a despotism, in comparison with which those of the fabulous Zeros and Hellofagabaluses were respectable and delectable.”

[i.e the Roman Emperors Nero = ‘Zeros’, and Heliogabalus = ‘Hell-of-a-gabulus’]

“This Mob (a foreigner, by-the-by), is said to have been the most odious of all men that ever encumbered the earth. He was a giant in stature – insolent, rapacious, filthy, had the gall of a bullock with the heart of a hyena and the brains of a peacock. He died, at length, by dint of his own energies, which exhausted him. Nevertheless, he had his uses, as every thing has, however vile, and taught mankind a lesson which to this day it is in no danger of forgetting – never to run directly contrary to the natural analogies. As for Republicanism, no analogy could be found for it upon the face of the earth – unless we except the case of the “prairie dogs”, an exception which seems to demonstrate, if anything, that democracy is a very admirable form of government – for dogs.”

[Poe had earlier written of the dangerous use of the ‘Mob’ in the tale ‘Devil in the Belfry’ – set in the Dutch borough of Vondervotteimittiss (Wonder-what-time-it-is)]

On the final day in the manuscript, we discover the fate of America, when Pundita says:

“you know, I presume, that laborers have for some months been employed in preparing the ground for a new fountain at Paradise, the Emperor's principal pleasure garden’ in the land of the Knickerbockers (i.e. New York) – where they were ‘oddly afflicted with monomania for building what, in the ancient Amriccan, was denominated ‘churches’ – a kind of pagoda instituted for the worship of two idols that went by the names of Wealth and Fashion.”

Aha, is this not the same fate that befell Atlantis and Athens!!! If a nation worships wealth and fashion, it will surely lose its cultural confidence, and it will be headed for tragedy. Although Poe was writing almost 200 years ago, it eerily looks like the cities of the Northern Atlanteans today!

But, not to be left despondent about the tale, Pundita ends her story by telling us that, while digging, some workmen unearthed a marble slab with the inscription:

“This Corner Stone of a Monument to the Memory of GEORGE WASHINGTON, was laid with appropriate ceremonies on the 19th Day of October, 1847, the anniversary of the surrender of Lord Cornwallis to General Washington at Yorktown, A. D. 1781, under the auspices of the Washington Monument Association of the City of New York.”

And then, she (so unwittingly and so sarcastically) explains the meaning of the inscription:

“We ascertain, too, very distinctly, from this admirable inscription, the how as well as the where and the what, of the great surrender in question. As to the where, it was Yorktown (wherever that was), and as to the what, it was General Cornwallis (no doubt some wealthy dealer in corn). He was surrendered. The inscription commemorates the surrender of – what? why, ‘of Lord Cornwallis’. The only question is what could the savages wish him surrendered for. But when we remember that these savages were undoubtedly cannibals, we are led to the conclusion that they intended him for sausage. As to the how of the surrender, no language can be more explicit. Lord Cornwallis was surrendered (for sausage) ‘under the auspices of the Washington Monument Association – no doubt a charitable institution for the depositing of corner-stones.”

Poe was hinting at his memory of his grandfather, David Poe, the Quartermaster General in the Continental Army, and to that ‘spirit of seventy six’ – America’s ‘moral compass’ - that spirit that motivated a generation of young American revolutionaries to risk their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor, for an idea – an ‘independent’ idea - an idea (a spirit) that should be preserved and not cut up into sausage.

Have fun.