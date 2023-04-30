Last Sunday, I mentioned a poem by Robert Burns, ‘Address of Beelzebub’, that was written as a letter from Beelzebub to a Scottish lord, that was praising him for his work in trying to stop the emigration of some peasants to Canada - because these peasants were his property, they were a part of his estate! This poem shows us the disdain and contempt that these lords held for the common people, but shows us the hope and promise that the common people were looking for. It also shows us Burns’ use of satire and his much-loved sense of humor.

So, this week, I wanted to change what I was going to post, and instead I’m posting this poem, and I thought I’d add some translations from the Scottish dialect, where it might help.

[P.S. Mr. Burns’s first name is ROBERT, not Robbie, or Rabbie, or anything else. It’s Robert.]

Address Of Beelzebub, by Robert Burns

To the Right Honourable the Earl of Breadalbane, President of the Right Honourable the Highland Society, which met on the 23rd of May last, at the Shakespeare Covent Garden, to concert ways and means to frustrate the designs of 500 Highlanders, who, as the Society were informed by Mr. M’Kenzie of Applecross, were so audacious as to attempt an escape from their lawful lords and masters whose property they were, by emigrating from the lands of Mr. Macdonald of Glengary to the wilds of Canada, in search of that fantastic thing – Liberty.

Long life, my Lord, an’ health be yours,

Unskaithed by hunger’d Highland boors!

unscathed hungry

Lord grant nae duddie, desperate beggar,

no ragged

Wi’ dirk, claymore, and rusty trigger,

With dagger, sword

May twin auld Scotland o’ a life

rob old of

She likes - as butchers like a knife!

Faith! you and Applecross were right

Mr. M’Kenzie of Applecross

To keep the Highland hounds in sight!

I doubt na! they wad bid nae better

not would ask no

Than let them ance out owre the water!

once over

Then up amang thae lakes and seas,

among those

They’ll mak what rules and laws they please:

make

Some daring Hancock, or a Franklin,

John Hancock Ben Franklin

May set their Highland bluid a-ranklin;

blood a-boiling

Some Washington again may head them,

George Washington

Or some Montgomerie, fearless, lead them;

Richard Montgomery

Till (God knows what may be effected

When by such heads and hearts directed)

Poor dunghill sons of dirt and mire

May to Patrician rights aspire!

Nae sage North now, nor sager Sackville,

No Lord North Lord Sackville

To watch and premier o’er the pack vile!

An’ whare will ye get Howes and Clintons

where William Howe Henry Clinton

To bring them to a right repentance?

To cowe the rebel generation,

scare

An’ save the honour o’ the nation?

They, an’ be damn’d! what right hae they

have

To meat, or sleep, or light o’ day,

Far less to riches, pow’r, or freedom,

But what your lordship likes to gie them?

give

But hear, my lord! Glengary, hear!



Mr. Macdonald of Glengary

Your hand’s owre light to them, I fear:

over

Your factors, grieves, trustees, and bailies,

magistrates

I canna say but they do gaylies:

cannot gayly

They lay aside a’ tender mercies,

An’ tirl the hullions to the birses.

strip slovens bristles

Yet while they’re only poind and herriet,

seized robbed

They’ll keep their stubborn Highland spirit.



But smash them! crush them a’ to spails,

all chips

An’ rot the dyvors i’ the jails!

bankrupts

The young dogs, swinge them to the labour:

beat

Let wark an’ hunger mak them sober!

work make

The hizzies, if they’re aughtlins fawsont,

girls at all good-looking

Let them in Drury Lane be lesson’d!

An’ if the wives an’ dirty brats

Come thiggin at your doors an’ yetts,

begging gates

Flaffin wi’ duds, an’ grey wi’ beas’,

Flapping with rags with lice

Frightin awa your deuks an’ geese,

away ducks

Get out a horsewhip or a jowler,

bull dog

The langest thong, the fiercest growler,

longest

An’ gar the tatter’d gypsies pack

make

Wi’ a’ their bastards on their back!

With all

Go on, my Lord! I lang to meet you,

long

An’ in my ‘house at hame’ to greet you.

home

Wi’ common lords ye shanna mingle:

With shall not

The benmost neuk beside the ingle,

innermost nook fireplace

At my right han’ assigned your seat

hand

’Tween Herod’s hip an’ Polycrate,

Or (if you on your station tarrow)

tarry

Between Almagro and Pizarro,

A seat, I`m sure ye’re well deservin’t;

you’re deserving

An’ till ye come - your humble servant,

BEELZEBUB.

Hell, 1st June, Anno Mundi 5790.

(Some literalists’ reading of the Bible, and some freemasons too, claimed that the world was created in 4004 B.C., so that the year 1786 AD was really the year 5790)

