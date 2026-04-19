I read a story about the American mission to land a man on the moon - ‘America’s return to the moon is making it a laughing stock of the Soviet Union’, that starts off with both a hope and a doubt:

“After the completion of the Artemis II mission, the American media was jubilant, and some people in the US joined in the celebration. There’s nothing wrong with celebrating a successful mission, but the problem is that these people genuinely believed that because the Artemis II mission was successful, subsequent missions would also be successful.”

It seems that the next mission - Artemis 3, will launch a lunar lander into near-earth orbit, where it will rendezvous with another launch of the Orion spacecraft. But it still needs to pass the next test of re-fuelling the spaceship of this joint lander/spacecraft, so that it can have enough fuel for a trip to the moon (and back). The story is wary of NASA’s untested lunar lander, and of the complicated, and untested, engineering involved in ‘orbital cryogenic re-fuelling’.

And then the story compares the re-shuffling of the ambition of the American program, to the problems faced by the ambitions of the former Soviet Union:

“In the various propaganda pieces fabricated by the United States, the Soviet Union's moon landing program failed because internal political struggles overshadowed technical judgment… If we're talking about a field where politics trumps technology, it's undoubtedly the US moon landing program.”

And my feathered friend chirped that perhaps the US moon mission is not too ambitious, but it’s the wrong kind of ambition.

And I read an older story to maybe see what this political problem with the American moon mission is - ‘After recent tests, China appears likely to beat the United States back to the Moon’, and the story ends with an interview with Dean Cheng, at the George Washington University Space Policy Institute, who compares the American program with the Chinese program:

“On paper, the US has most of the advantages. We have a larger economy, more experience in space, extant space industrial capacity for reusable space launch, etc. But we have not had programmatic stability so that we are consistently pursuing the same goal over time. During Trump-1, the US said it would go to the Moon with people by 2024. Here we are, halfway through 2025. Trump-2 seems to once again be swinging wildly from going (back) to the Moon to going to Mars. Scientific and engineering advances don’t do well in the face of such wild swings and inconstancy.”

and then he tells us about China:

“By contrast, the Chinese are stable, systematic. They pursue a given goal (e.g., human spaceflight, a space station) over decades, with persistence and programmatic (both budgetarily and in terms of goals) stability. So I expect that the Chinese will put a Chinese person on the Moon by 2030 and follow that with additional crewed and unmanned facilities. This will be supported by a built-out infrastructure of lunar PNT/comms. The US will almost certainly put people on the Moon in a landing in the next several years, but then what? Is Lunar Gateway going to be real? How often will the US go to the Moon, as the Chinese go over and over?”

China’s Lanyue lander undergoes tests in early August 2025. Credit: CCTV

And I wondered if the US mission could become one of simply beating the Chinese to the moon, because of what losing that race would entail:

“It means the end of American exceptionalism. One of the hallmarks of the post-1969 era was that only the United States had been able to land someone on the Moon (or any other celestial body). This was bound to end, but the constant American refrain of ‘We’ve put a man on the Moon, we can do anything’ will certainly no longer resonate. It means China can do ‘big’ things, and the United States cannot. The US cannot even replicate projects it undertook 50 (or more) years ago. The optics of ‘the passing of the American age’ would be evident—and that in turn would absolutely affect other nations’ perceptions of who is winning/losing the broader technological and ideological competition between the US and the PRC.”

And my feathered friend chirped, it sounds like long-term pain for a short-term gain.

Hmmm… perhaps a momentary euphoria of winning a race to the moon would not be as ambitious as a sustained commitment to human cooperation and progress.

And then, I read a story about Mexico - ‘Mexico Is Officially Launching Universal Healthcare This Week’, that Mexico’s ambition is to have universal healthcare:

“Mexico is attempting something it has never done before. The government is currently dismantling a fragmented healthcare maze to build a single, unified public system. Launched this month, the Universal Health Service (UHS) marks a historic shift: medical care is no longer a perk tied to your job. It is now a constitutional right… Sheinbaum described this as a ‘historic step’ towards guaranteeing free public healthcare for all Mexicans, regardless of income, employment status, or geographic location... Mexico’s plan is an ambitious one. It addresses the right problems (fragmentation, lack of portability, misallocation of resources). But it’s also fragile, fraught with challenges, political opposition, and scarce resources.”

And my feathered friend chirped that Mexico could soon catch up with Canada.

Hmm… while Canada’s healthcare system hasn’t really improved much in a while, at least Mexico is ambitious enough to try to improve theirs.

And so then, I read a story about Vietnam - ‘Vietnam’s first inter-regional high-speed railway officially broke ground, with technology provided by Siemens of Germany’, that Vietnam has an ambition to build a high-speed railway:

“The high-speed railway, scheduled for completion by the end of 2028, is 120.2 kilometers long and passes through four provinces and cities: Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh… The line is designed as a double-track, fully electrified railway with a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour… Vietnam's first inter-regional high-speed railway, is expected to inject strong momentum into the key economic zone in the north, marking a new stage of accelerated development for Vietnam and helping to enhance the country's overall competitiveness.”

And I wondered why Vietnam is ahead of Canada in high-speed rail.

And my feathered friend chirped that maybe Vietnam is more ambitious than Canada.

And so then I read a story about Canada and treasury bonds - ‘Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds hit a record high in February, with China reducing its holdings while Canada and Saudi Arabia increased theirs the most’, that talks about the purchase of US treasury bonds:

“In February, Japan’s holdings increased by $14 billion to $1.239 trillion, the highest since February 2022... The United Kingdom, as the second-largest holder of U.S. Treasury bonds, saw its holdings increase by 2% from January to $897.3 billion. Belgium’s holdings increased to $454.7 billion... China reduced its holdings by $1.1 billion in February, to $693.3 billion. Notably, Canada saw the largest increase in holdings, rising by $50.5 billion from January to $446.3 billion.”

While Canada’s media-mafia continues to criticize the United States for any tariffs and for any move away from free trade, nonetheless, Canada increased our purchase into US government debt more than any other country in the world!!!

Hmmm… $50 billion would have built a nice high-speed railway, or improved our healthcare system, but our ambition seems to rely on buying up other people’s ambition.

And my feathered friend chirped that ‘ambition should be made of sterner stuff’.

Have fun, ambitiously.