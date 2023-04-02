On Cultural Confidence - part 3

Last Sunday, we were looking at a couple of stories told by Plato called Timaeus and Critias, and we were looking at the tragedy of Atlantis when it stopped being honorable, and its culture began to wane.

But we have only a fragment of that Critias story, and it ended just when Zeus had called together all the gods to meet and to decide what to do about the evil ways that had befallen Atlantis, and also how to return the Atlanteans to the ways of rightly following the laws – with justice and temperance.

The story abruptly ended here, so we don’t know what Zeus and the gods resolved upon, but it would seem that Plato was telling this story because he wanted to influence the present-day Athenians, who had fallen under the sway of the ‘sophists’, and had fallen away from justly following their laws. And I suppose Plato wished for Athens to return to the laws as they had been under Solon and the guardians of the council of the ‘Areopagus’.

And Plato was also related to Solon, as Plato’s mother directly traced her family back to Solon’s brother.

So, perhaps we could learn from this story to find a solution to the dangers that we face from this modern degeneration of the ‘North Atlanteans’ (i.e. the NATO subject nations).

And then, I read an article written by my friend, David Gosselin, ‘Wisdom from the Seven Sages: Can Solon’s Reforms Rescue the West from the Oncoming Banking Collapse?’ that can be found at Age of Muses.

After going through the present world financial crisis and the re-organization that is required to solve this crisis, David then writes that

“Roosevelt’s reorganization of the financial system and expulsion of the ‘money changers from the temple of our civilization’ was not new – it echoed a much earlier program by none other than Solon of Athens, one of the Seven Sages of Ancient Greece and father of Western constitutional systems. Solon’s reforms were famously enacted to end the era of usury and serfdom that had brought the Greek population to the brink of destruction. Perhaps it’s time we revisit this pivotal chapter in the story of Western civilization?”

So you should read the whole article, but today, I wanted to show you the rest of that article, where it tells a story about Solon:

“Repeating History the Right Way

Solon famously enacted his reforms through the creation of a new constitution which took the form of a poem. Solon (640 to 560 BC) was one of the original poet-legislators famously praised by Percy Bysshe Shelley in his essay, ‘A Defence of Poetry’.

While Shelley set an admittedly high standard for the function of legislators, the broader history of Western civilization offers some striking and decisive examples which prove Shelley’s argument to be more than some mere rhetorical effusion or flight of poetic fancy. To the degree that our own age finds Shelley’s conceits remote and archaic, we have a strong indication of how far the West has drifted from its own classical roots and the classical wisdom that is the bedrock of our civilization.

For, both the creation of democratic institutions and the establishment of constitutional republics have their roots in this classical tradition. Solon famously forged the Athenian constitution in the form of the following poem.

Solon’s constitution reads:

“Never will our city be destroyed by Zeus' decree,

Nor by the will of the bless'd immortal gods,

For, born of a potent father, great-hearted guardian

Pallas Athena spreads her hands o'er our city.

But, by money seduced, the Athenians themselves

Seek mindlessly to corrupt the great city,

Joined by the iniquitous schemes of their leaders,

Who from arrogance great woes shall suffer:

For they understand not how to restrain gluttony,

Nor best to order their feasting in quiet.

Sparing neither sacred ground nor public goods,

Greedily they steal from the one place or the other.

They fail to protect the rev'rend temples of Justice,

She who notes silently the "what is and what has been ,

Who in time shall come exacting retribution.

Behold, an inex'rable harm visits all Athens:

To vile slavery is she swiftly progressed,

Which rouses up from slumber civil strife and war

War that wipes out for many their cherished youth;

Now our much-loved city is soon worn down by faction,

While the wicked stir them to confrontations.

These evils ensnare the whole people; but the poor,

Many of them, depart to a foreign land,

Plundered, and bound up in shameful fetters.

[For the slave's yoke bears all other wickedness.

Thus does the public evil come home to each of us:

Straining, the courtyard gates no longer hold fast,

The evil leaps o'er the high walls; it finds everyone,

Even him fleeing to the inmost chamber.



This my soul commands me teach the Athenians:

A bad constitution brings civic turmoil,

But a good one shows well-ordering and coherence,

As it puts shackles 'round about wrong-doing

It smoothes out the rough; it checks greed, tempers hubris,

And withers the fruits of reckless impulse.

It takes crooked judgments and makes them straight,

Softens arrogant deeds, halts seditious acts,

And ends the bile of grievous strife. And so under it,

Everything for mankind becomes whole and wise.

The model for Solon’s constitution was none other than the goddess Athena—the only truly wise and virtuous god portrayed by Homer in his Iliad and Odyssey. The poem marked the end of a period in which the honest and productive economic sectors of Athenian society were crushed by a system of debt-slavery and predatory financial practices imposed by the oligarchy of that time. In our own age of political tumult and economic turmoil in which speculative financial bubbles reach into the hundreds of trillions in notional value—with trillions of dollars having been added to the national debts of sovereign nations through “bailouts” to prop up these values—remembering the bold visions of poet-sages who laid the basis for our modern civilization remains vital to the survival of Western culture and institutions.

More than two millennia later, Roosevelt echoed the words of Solon in his March 4th, 1933, inaugural address, declaring:

“They know only the rules of a generation of self-seekers. They have no vision, and when there is no vision the people perish. The money changers have fled from their high seats in the temple of our civilization. We may now restore that temple to the ancient truths. The measure of the restoration lies in the extent to which we apply social values more noble than mere monetary profit.”

As illusions which once appeared to be immutable truths shatter before our eyes and the modern Wall Street/City of London Tower of Babel totters over the precipice, perhaps it’s time Western civilization takes a page from its own better days and ushers in a new age of rebirth—a true Renaissance—informed by the best of the West and built upon the foundations of a new multi-polar world of sovereign nations.”

So, it seems to me that this story about Solon could very easily be the gist of the speech that Zeus was going to give to the gods about the fate of Atlantis! and also it could just as easily be about the fate of the North Atlanteans today!

Now, according to Plutarch (I think), Solon could trace his ancestry back to Hercules, who, as one of his tasks, was able to free Prometheus, the god of foresight, who had been chained to a rock by Zeus for giving fire (creativity) to mankind.

So, maybe before we’ll be able to restore our constitution, like Solon did, we’ll need to perform a Herculean task first - to free our creativity, and to be able to restore our cultural confidence.

Have fun, like Hercules.