I read a story about China’s electric cars - ‘BYD’s electric hypercar hits 308 mph, surpasses Bugatti’s top speed record’, that Build Your Dream’s U9 Extreme electric car drove over 308 km/hr. and became the world’s fastest car. BYD said it’ll only make 30 of these cars. Unfortunately, Canada still has sanctions on Chinese vehicles, so I don’t think I’ll be seeing one of these very expensive cars here. Although I don’t think I really need a U9, I would just like to drive a very inexpensive BYD ‘Seagull’ some day.

And I read a story about China’s solar windows - ‘China’s transparent coating to turn ordinary windows into solar power generators’, that could have us using ordinary windows as solar collectors. Especially if you lived way out in the boonies, this might be better for back-up power instead of those big solar things on your roof.

And then I read another story about energy - ‘It Makes More Sense To Produce Hydrogen With Nuclear, Not Renewables’, that actually gives some numbers to what I always agreed with as being the cheapest means of making hydrogen - nuclear hydrogen costs $2.71 per kg., while currently methane hydrogen costs $4.39/kg. and so-called renewables cost $7.71/kg. And although there may be some use for hydrogen in transportation systems, the main use for hydrogen is in making ammonia for fertilizer. So, we build the ammonia factory next door to the nuclear plant.

Then I read a story about our need for critical minerals - ‘We could get most metals for clean energy without opening new mines’, that discarded ore from mines in the US (and Canada too) contains much of the critical minerals that we need - except ‘deploying the necessary tech is too expensive for most US mines’.

“We have to get better at using the material that we mine,” says Elizabeth Holley at the Colorado School of Mines… most mines don’t know exactly what they are tossing out. “Many of the elements we currently consider critical were not in much use in the past, so no one was analysing for them,”

So, instead of starting a trade war for these minerals, we would need to develop technologies that make mining these minerals more efficient and more economical.

And my feathered friend chirped, when was it that we stopped investing in doing that? And started investing in regime change, instead?

Then I read a story about one of the things that Canada is looking at - ‘The unexpected upside of Canada’s wildfires’, that the (eco-arsonists) wildfires ‘may’ have helped the canola crop. It seems that the wildfire smoke blocked enough of the sunlight - ‘mitigating the impacts of a drought which continued through most of this summer’!!! So does that mean that if we have a drought, we just burn down our forests and it will help us save our export-oriented crops?!?

But then I read story about burning coal - ‘Which Countries Buy The Most US Coal?’, that Canada is number 9 in the world!!!

Hmmm… I wondered if they checked to see if the smoke from burning coal helped mitigate the drought conditions, too?

And my feathered friend chirped, maybe we should just burn more coal instead of burning down our forests?

Hmmm… maybe we seem to have lost a burning desire for progress?

Have fun, burningly.