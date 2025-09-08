I read a rather disturbing story about human trafficking - ‘Indian Illegal Immigrants Ran U.S. Drug, Sex and Fraud Empire for Half-Decade, Court Records Show’, that tells about some illegal Indian nationals in the USA who had purchased hotels and were using the hotels for human trafficking:

“Along with pimping out children, they also allegedly sold drugs, trafficked in stolen goods, harbored fugitives, and committed widespread visa fraud”

They got caught because they were importing illegal immigrants, flying them from India to come to the US and work for them, but then didn’t pay them for their work. When one of them complained to the Nebraska police, they sensed that something was fishy and an investigation began.

When I read about it being in Nebraska, I remembered an excellent book that I read about human trafficking in Omaha, Nebraska, that happened over 30 years ago!!! - ‘The Franklin Scandal’ by Nick Bryant. I have been following Mr. Bryant’s recent writing on his blog - particularly his stories about the Jeffrey Epstein case.

I don’t mean to imply that this is only happening in Omaha, because one can see the same thing happening in motels, along the highway in the Toronto area, right here in Canada. And so I suspect that, for whatever reasons, these organized crime networks were being allowed to operate in just about every city in North America!

And I don’t mean to imply that these criminal networks only come from India, as I’ve read stories that these criminals are wanted for arrest back in India, but somehow they seem to have an easy time in escaping to Canada. But then our government hypocritically tries to blame it on the Indian government, when these criminal gangs shoot each other!!!

Then I read a story about the celebrations in Beijing on the 80th anniversary of the end of WW2, that wasn’t about the military parade but about the birds in the parade - ‘Beijing pigeon fanciers share pride, honor for preparing 80,000 doves for V-Day release’, when 80,000 doves were released into the sky over Tiananmen Square. For the last 6 months, the Beijing Racing Pigeon Association had trained these ‘retired racing doves’ to participate in the event.

“these doves are not just animals but also carry cultural symbolism representing ‘peace’ and ‘vitality’.”

And my feathered friend chirped that those doves must surely have had lots of stories to tell their friends about their trip, when they returned home to their owners!!!

And then I watched a wonderful video, that also was about some birds, about Bai Lu (White Dew) the 15th term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, and Dominic takes us to Guilin in Guangxi – one of the 5 autonomous regions in China, and about the Ghost Festival to honor family, relatives and ancestors, and about making floating river lanterns and placing a candle inside and setting the glowing lanterns adrift down the river, and about the fascinating art of cormorant fishing – raising cormorant chicks and training them to dive and catch fish, and about the fishermen who then become actors and perform, in boats on the river, the Song of Liu Sonjie.

Have fun. Birdingly.