I read a story about a new exhibit of a painter in China - ‘Perspective of century’, that’s about the life of the late Dai Ze (1922-2023) who lived during a most wonderful century of change in China!

And so I read another story about an exhibit of his paintings back in 2022, on his one-hundredth-birthday - ‘A Life in Picture’ and about how he kept his art and paintings rooted in realism, unlike the North Atlantean’s art of surrealism and CIA funded garbage. Perhaps we need to have a better look at this Chinese perspective in art.

Dai Ze - Self portrait, oil on canvass, 1946

And my feathered friend chirped, as well as their perspective in politics, too.

Then I read a story about China and Russia by a very interesting person, Zhang Weiei - The Rise of the Eurasian Plate and the "New Romance of the Three Kingdoms".

And Mr. Zhang began by first talking about his meeting with Mr. Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, at a forum in Moscow, where, in his speech, Lavrov reminded everyone about the under-rated genius of Yevgeni Primakov, the Russian Foreign Minister and later, Prime Minister (who interestingly, was born in Kyiv):

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attended the ‘Future 2050 International Forum’ and delivered a keynote speech on the topic of ‘A Multipolar World in the 21st Century’. He noted that in the 1990s, then-Russian Foreign Minister Primakov was one of the first intellectuals to propose the concept of a ‘multipolar world’. At a time when the US-dominated unipolar world and the ‘end of history’ theory still dominated, he proposed that Russia, China, India, and other countries should unite to promote the building of a multipolar world.”

And it reminded me of the time when the new Prime Minister Primakov changed Russia’s policy toward the United States and NATO – the Primakov U-turn.

In March 1999, Prime Minister Primakov was on his way for an important meeting in Washington DC, when, while he was half-way across the Atlantic Ocean, the NATO (North Atlanteans) began bombing Yugoslavia, and he then cancelled his meeting, ordered his plane to turn around and he returned to Moscow. Yeltsin would immediately fire Primakov, but soon Yeltsin himself was forced to resign, and then Vladimir Putin would be appointed the new President.

Now, 26 years later, we are still seeing the results of Primakov’s famous U-turn.

And then Zhang talked about his speech, comparing Russia and China to two continental tectonic plates:

“I discussed how China and Russia form two integral plates on the Eurasian continent, while regions like Western Europe and Southeast Asia, on the eastern and western ends of the Eurasian plate, are fragmented. Based on political respect, economic development, and dialogue among civilizations, China has properly handled its relations with ASEAN, achieving win-win cooperation through China-ASEAN cooperation. This has led to the overall prosperity of Southeast Asia … China's Belt and Road Initiative and Russia's Eurasian Economic Union complement each other, transforming Central Asia from a so-called ‘geographical curse’ to a ‘geographical blessing’.”

And my feathered friend chirped, that perhaps all the unemployed young people in Canada wish that they had a better perspective of their future, and could be part of a ‘blessing’ instead of living under this ‘curse’ of a WEF post-industrial society.

And then I read a story about studying China’s moon rocks - “Chinese scientists’ study of Chang’e-6 lunar soil extends moon’s ‘impact storm’ by 100m yrs”, that by studying the soil samples that were brought back from the Chinese lunar explorations, they have pushed back the date for the starting of the ‘impact storm’ - that created the rocks that were the remnants of the moon’s collisions with small celestial bodies:

“Formed as impact-melted rocks during the Apollo Basin’s creation , these fragments serve as ideal ‘rock clocks’ for recording impact events. By dating these fragments and integrating remote- sensing imagery and geochemical data, the team confirmed the Apollo Basin’s formation at 4.16 billion years ago, the report said.”

Perhaps, if our Canadian government wasn’t so obsessed with this phony anti-China psyops, we would be allowed to study these rocks along with those Chinese scientists, and maybe we could stop looking at time in terms of the digital world of seconds and minutes, but look at the world through a ‘rock clock’ that measures time in terms of millions and billions of years. It’s a much bigger and better perspective.

And my feathered friend chirped, I guess for this Christmas, everyone should be given a rock clock as a present.

Have fun, presently.